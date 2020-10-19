AMRYT PHARMA PLC

(“Amryt” or the “Company”)

AMRYT AND SWIXX SIGN DISTRIBUTION DEAL FOR LOJUXTA® ACROSS 17 JURISDICTIONS IN

CENTRAL AND EASTERN EUROPE (“CEE”)

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, October 19 2020, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases, today announces the signing of a distribution agreement with Swixx BioPharma AG (“Swixx”) of Baar, Switzerland. Amryt has appointed Swixx as exclusive distributor of Lojuxta® (lomitapide) across 17 jurisdictions in CEE. This agreement follows on from Amryt’s appointment in June 2020 of Swixx as exclusive distributor of Myalepta® (metreleptin) across the CEE territories.

Under the agreement, Swixx will distribute Lojuxta® from October 2020 in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia and Slovakia. In addition, from January 2021, Swixx will expand its distribution of Lojuxta® into Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovenia.

Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt Pharma, commented: “Lomitapide is an important contributor to Amryt’s commercial performance and growth and today’s announcement demonstrates the progress we are making in expanding lomitapide’s reach in existing and new territories. This agreement will help bring lomitapide to even more patients in need. Also, we are excited to grow and consolidate our existing partnership with Swixx who currently distribute metreleptin exclusively across the CEE territories.”

About Amryt

Amryt is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering innovative new treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.

Amryt’s commercial business comprises two orphan disease products.

Juxtapid®/ Lojuxta® (lomitapide) is approved as an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the rare cholesterol disorder, Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia ("HoFH") in the US, Canada, Columbia, Argentina and Japan (under the trade name Juxtapid®) and in the EU (under the trade name Lojuxta®). HoFH is a rare genetic disorder which impairs the body's ability to remove low density lipoprotein ("LDL") cholesterol ("bad" cholesterol) from the blood, typically leading to abnormally high blood LDL cholesterol levels in the body from before birth - often ten times more than people without HoFH - and subsequent aggressive and premature cardiovascular disease.

Myalept® / Myalepta® (metreleptin) is approved in the US (under the trade name Myalept®) as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy (GL) and in the EU (under the trade name Myalepta®) for the treatment of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired GL in adults and children two years of age and above and familial or acquired partial lipodystrophy (PL) in adults and children 12 years of age and above for whom standard treatments have failed to achieve adequate metabolic control. Metreleptin is also approved for lipodystrophy in Japan. Generalised and partial lipodystrophy are rare disorders characterised by loss or lack of adipose tissue resulting in the deficiency of the hormone leptin, produced by fat cells and are associated with severe metabolic abnormalities including severe insulin resistance, diabetes, hypertriglyceridemia and fatty liver disease.

Amryt's lead development candidate, FILSUVEZ® is a potential treatment for the cutaneous manifestations of EB, a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which there is currently no approved treatment. In September 2020, Amryt reported positive top line results from its pivotal global phase 3 trial of FILSUVEZ® in EB. FILSUVEZ® has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and has also received a Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

