Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT): When Will It Breakeven?

Amryt Pharma plc's (LON:AMYT): Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering various treatments to improve the lives of patients with rare or orphan diseases. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a -US$65.5m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of -US$89.0m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering the rate at which AMYT will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, I will touch on the expectations for AMYT’s growth and when analysts expect the company to become profitable.

Consensus from the 3 Pharmaceuticals analysts is AMYT is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$11m in 2022. Therefore, AMYT is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. How fast will AMYT have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 69% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, AMYT may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, I won’t go into details of AMYT’s upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that typically a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing I would like to bring into light with AMYT is its debt-to-equity ratio of 179%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and AMYT has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

