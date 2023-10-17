Amru Magomedov submits Jakhongir Jumaev in Round 1 to capture vacant UAE Warriors lightweight title

ABU DHABI – Undefeated Amru Magomedov needed less than one round to become UAE Warriors champion.

A training partner of the likes of UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Bellator champ Usman Nurmagomedov, Magomedov (7-0) submitted Jakhongir Jumaev (10-4) to capture the promotion’s vacant lightweight title in Round 1 of the UAE Warriors 45 main event Tuesday at Al Jazira Club. The rear-naked choke finish came at the 3:28 mark of Round 1.

Magomedov showed off his striking early, coming out with a kick-heavy approach, and throwing hard leg kicks. A wild exchange in the pocket led to a clinch, where Magomedov took Jumaev’s back, and eventually cinched in the rear-naked choke.

The full UAE Warriors 45 results include:

Amru Magomedov def. Jakhongir Jumaev via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:28

Rany Saadeh def. Genil Francisco via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:59

Walter Cogliandro def. Ali AlQaisi via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:56

Renat Khavalov def. Hikaru Yoshino via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:15

Victor Nunes def. Nawras Abzakh via KO (punch) – Round 1, 1:08

Yamato Fujita def. Sanzhar Adilov via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 4:43

Abdullo Khodzhaev def. Petru Buzdugan via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:21

Razhabali Shaydullaev def. Magomed Al-Abdullah via submission – Round 1, 1:20

Amena Hadaya def. Cong Wang via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Khabib Nabiev def. Adis Taalaybek uulu via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:16

Artemm Zemlyakov def. Bartosz Szewczyk via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:40

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie