Amritpal Singh: Punjab police intensifies search for controversial preacher

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh (C) pays his respect at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on March 3, 2023.

Police in India's Punjab have launched a massive search for Amritpal Singh, a controversial self-styled preacher who has been on the run since Saturday.

Internet and messaging services in the state have remained suspended since the search began and security has been tightened.

The 30-year-old says he supports the Khalistan movement for a separate Sikh homeland.

The police have arrested several of his aides so far.

The crackdown comes weeks after Singh's supporters stormed a police station, demanding the release of an aide who had been arrested.

On Saturday, police declared Singh "a fugitive" and launched a state-wide search for him.

A day later, a top police official told ANI news agency that Singh had managed to escape after "he had been chased for 20-25km (12-15 miles)". Swapan Sharma said the police had seized three cars allegedly used by Singh and his associates, as well as illegal weapons and bullets.

He said seven of Singh's aides had been arrested and a case had been registered against them as well as Singh.

The police have also detained many of Singh's supporters who have been protesting against the plan to arrest him.

Police have conducted flag marches in several areas to "instil confidence in public" and to urge them to maintain law and order in the state.

