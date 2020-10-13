Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol To Welcome Their First Baby! Main Hoon Na Actress Spotted Flaunting Baby Bump In Style! (View Pic)

Congratulatory messages are in order for the very beautiful, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol. The couple is all set to welcome their first baby and the fans cannot keep calm. The Main Hoon Na actress was spotted with her husband at a clinic where she flaunted her baby bump in style. The couple has not announced this good news officially and are being super low-key about it. COVID-19 Lockdown: Amrita Rao and Hubby RJ Anmol Name a Fan's Newborn Baby Girl During Their First Live Chat (Watch Video).

In the picture, one can see Amrita in a white top paired with white shorts, looking gorgeous as always. Anmol is seen accompanying him during this visit. The couple has also refrained posting anything about the pregnancy on their social media accounts. Check out this viral picture below.

A source close to the couple, told ETimes, "She is loving this phase of her life. While people may not be aware of her pregnancy, those close to the couple are in the know. They conceived just before the lockdown and this phase came as a blessing in disguise as the couple could spend quality time together. Anmol and she are both private people and they like to keep things low-key." Amrita and Anmol dated for 7 years before getting hitched in 2016.