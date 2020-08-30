Amrita Pritam 101st Birth Anniversary: These Wonderful Lines on Love By The Great Poet Show Her Romance With Words

It's the birthday of one of the greatest literary poets, Amrita Pritam. The 20th century writer was born on 31 August 1919. Today marks her 101st birth anniversary. And what better way to remember a writer if not by her words. A renowned poet, we have got some of her best lines, on the topic of love. She is considered the first prominent female Punjabi poet, novelist, essayist who had fans across the Indian border. She was equally liked in India and Pakistan. With a career spanning over six decades, she produced over 100 books of poetry, fiction, biographies, essays, a collection of Punjabi folk songs. We have got some of her beautiful lines which will give you a glimpse into her writing. Gulzar's 86th Birthday: Beautiful Lines and Shayari By Indian Lyricist Will Give You The Warmth on a Cold Rainy Evening.

rita Poet became a part of the Progressive Writers' Movement but before that she started as a romantic poet. She was the one who lived on her own terms. And later wrote on the horrors of partition as well. In the year 2005, she was awarded one of India’s highest civilian awards, the Padma Vibushan in 2005. While Amrita was primarily a writer for about six decades, she also worked for the All-India Radio. While her patriotic writings are always talked about, on her 101st birth anniversary we bring you a few lines from the romantic genre. Describing love and the sight of a lover, the happiness and beauty of the feelings we have got you some of her lines.

Amrita Pritam line

Amrita Pritam Lines: जहाँ भी आज़ाद रूह की झलक पड़े, समझना वह मेरा घर है

Amrita Pritam poem

Amrita Pritam Lines: तेरा मिलना ऐसे होता है जैसे कोई हथेली पर एक वक़्त की रोजी रख दे

Amrita Pritam line

Amrita Pritam Lines: Umra Ki Kagaz Pe Tere Ishq Ne Angutha Laga Diya.

Amrita Pritam poetry

Amrita Pritam Lines: धरती का दिल धड़क रहा है सुना है आज टहनियों के घर फूल मेहमान हुए हैं

