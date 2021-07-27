AMREP Reports Fiscal 2021 Results

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) today reported net income of $7,392,000, or $0.95 per diluted share, for its 2021 fiscal year ended April 30, 2021 compared to a net loss of $5,903,000, or $0.73 per share, for the prior year. Revenues were $40,069,000 for fiscal 2021 and $18,783,000 for fiscal 2020.

More information about the Company’s financial performance in 2021 and 2020 may be found in AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-K which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Twelve Months Ended April 30,

2021

2020

Revenues

$

40,069,000

$

18,783,000

Net income (loss)

$

7,392,000

$

(5,903,000

)

Income (loss) per share – Basic

$

0.95

$

(0.73

)

Income (loss) per share – Diluted

$

0.95

$

(0.73

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

7,743,000

8,134,000

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted

7,773,000

8,134,000


CONTACT:

Adrienne M. Uleau

Vice President, Finance and Accounting

(610) 487-0907


