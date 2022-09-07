AMREP Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
HAVERTOWN, Pa., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $1,912,000, or $0.36 per diluted share, for its 2023 fiscal first quarter ended July 31, 2022 compared to net income of $1,637,000, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. Revenues were $11,232,000 for the first quarter of 2023 and $10,507,000 for the first quarter of 2022.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Three Months Ended July 31,
2022
2021
Revenues
$
11,232,000
$
10,507,000
Net income (loss)
$
1,912,000
$
1,637,000
Income (loss) per share – basic
$
0.36
$
0.22
Income (loss) per share – diluted
$
0.36
$
0.22
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic
5,274,000
7,346,000
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted
5,296,000
7,373,000
