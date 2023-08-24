Amputating Alice, Channel 4, review: hindered by a mish-mash of humour and emotion

There are hurdles in life, there are hurdles in sport, and then there’s choosing to have your leg amputated seven months before competing in the Commonwealth Games. Luckily Alice Tai, a paralympic swimmer, has spent most of her 24 years overcoming hurdles with nary an eyebrow raise: she has Lateral Talipes, or club feet, meaning she was born with her feet fused at 90 degrees. Fourteen major surgeries by the time she was 12 didn’t stop her becoming a fixture in the British swimming team. Indeed, in her case, she’d been hoping to have an amputation since she was a teenager, to lessen the pain.



Amputating Alice (Channel 4) was the story of this conscious uncoupling, and it was done in a mish-mash of styles. The Last Leg’s Adam Hills narrated with his usual wry wit, and you could see why he warmed to Alice Tai in the first place (it was Hills who suggested she film the process): both subject and narrator were jokey, relaxed, unflappable.



This led to some lovely moments (Alice’s thoughts straight after the op: “I’ve lost a bit of weight”) yet Tai was so phlegmatic throughout that it robbed what should have been climactic moments (like when she split her stump singing karaoke) of their effect. Throw in the countdown to the Commonwealth Games, and you had an odd amalgam – Tai came across as someone who has never been phased in her entire life. Obviously she was going to take the amputation in her stride (and make jokes about taking things in her stride); obviously she was going to make it to the Commonwealth Games. Hills even said as much: “There is no way she should. And yet I kind of don’t doubt that she will.”



No one doubted that she would, that was the problem, and if you did doubt it and had also missed the Commonwealth Games last year, when all this was set, then there was always Google: there is, after all, no greater spoiler than documented history. In the round it meant an amazing story had a dull edge. Alice Tai was never going to be held back by something as trifling as a missing leg.