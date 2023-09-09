AMPTP Calls WGA’s Claims Of Division In Studio Ranks False, Says “Member Companies Are Aligned”

The AMPTP called the Writers Guild out Friday night after the guild released a statement saying that several of the legacy companies have privately expressed “both the desire and willingness to negotiate an agreement that adequately addresses writers’ issues.”

In response, the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers said tonight that “The AMPTP member companies are aligned and are negotiating together to reach a resolution. Any suggestion to the contrary is false.”

The AMPTP went on to say that “Every member company of the AMPTP wants a fair deal for writers and actors and an end to the strikes, which are affecting not only our writer and actor colleagues, but also thousands of others across the industry.

“That is why the AMPTP has repeatedly put forward offers that address major priorities of the WGA, including a last round of offers on August 17th and 18th. On many issues, AI among them, we are close. Our AI proposal has provided clear guarantees that the use of AI will not affect writers’ pay, credit or separated rights. We have asked the WGA to identify any remaining holes in the AI offer and it has not responded.

“On the important topic of mandatory staffing, the WGA has remained entrenched in its original position, except for a single modest change in its position on staffing in development rooms.

“The WGA has achieved substantial gains for its members during this negotiation process and holds the power to move this negotiation forward by responding to the AMPTP’s most recent offers on key issues. The AMPTP, including all its member companies, remains eager to reach resolution.”

The AMPTP also provided a timeline of proposals that so far have failed to end the writers strike, which began on May 2.

TIMELINE OF PROPOSALS

April 14, 2023: AMPTP presented WGA with its Comprehensive Package Proposal, a

31-page document.

April 26, 2023: AMPTP presented WGA with its Revised Comprehensive Package

Proposal, a 40-page document.

April 30, 2023: AMPTP presented WGA with its Second Revised Comprehensive Package

Proposal, a 41-page document that addressed all items in negotiations.

August 11, 2023: AMPTP presented WGA with its Third Revised Comprehensive Package

Proposal, a 69-page document that addressed all items in negotiations.

August 15, 2023: WGA responded with a 4-page document with limited moves in a

handful of areas.

August 16, 2023: WGA provided details of its revised written proposal on A.I.

August 17, 2023: AMPTP provided WGA a revised AI counterproposal, which focused on

the key concerns that the WGA had expressed during discussion the previous day.

August 18, 2023: AMPTP offered further compromises to WGA’s August 15th

response. WGA indicated it would respond the following week. AMPTP has not heard from the

Guild since that time.

