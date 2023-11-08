Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 8, 2023

Yaoxian Chew: Hello, everyone. Welcome to Amplitude's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Yaoxian Chew, Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me are Spenser Skates, CEO and Co-Founder of Amplitude and Chris Harms, the company's Chief Financial Officer. During today's call, management will make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, the expected performance of our products, our expected quarterly and long-term growth, investments and overall future prospects. These forward-looking statements are based on current information, assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these teams.

Further information on the risks that could cause actual results to differ is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these statements after today's call, except as required by law. Certain financial measures used on today's call are expressed on a non-GAAP basis. We used these non-GAAP financial measures internally to facilitate analysis of our financial and business trends and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures are limitations and should not be used in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between these GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included in our earnings press release, which can be found on our Investor Relations website at investors@amplitude.com.

A software engineer writing code on a laptop in a modern open plan office space.

With that, I'll hand the call over to Spenser.

Spenser Skates: Thanks, Yao, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter earnings call, and thank you for taking the time to join us. For today's Q3, 2023 call, I'm going to cover three main topics. First, our Q3 financial results alongside a macro and execution update. Second, observations on our evolving market opportunity and category. And third, an update on platform developments and some customer stories. Let's start with a summary of the third quarter. We closed the third quarter with $70.6 million in revenue, up 15% year-over-year. Annual recurring revenue was $273 million, up $5 million from the end of the second quarter. We were profitable on a non-GAAP basis and generated another $7.5 million of positive free cash flow this quarter.

Story continues

We now have almost 2,500 customers. To put these numbers in context, I'll provide an update on how we're executing on the state of the macro and on how we see our category evolving. On execution, our new ARR was more broad-based this quarter. We welcomed a number of organizations of all sizes to Amplitude, compared to Q2, which was marked by a couple large expansion deals. Total churn, while still high, was lower than the previous quarter. We also drove an incredible company-wide effort to launch our Plus plan. I'll talk more about it shortly, but the Plus plan gives a self-service options for startups, small businesses, and first-time enterprise prospects. Given it's a product-led growth motion, it also allows us to incrementally redirect our sales efforts towards larger enterprise prospects and customers.

See also 20 Best Online Jewelry Stores In the World and 20 Least Productive States in the US.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.