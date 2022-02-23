AmpliTech Group Announces Promotion of Jorge Flores to Chief Operating Officer

Amplitech Group Inc.

Bohemia, NY, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks and a worldwide distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuit assembly, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jorge Flores to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

As COO, Jorge will lead critical initiatives to further streamline operations, drive growth, and take ownership of creating an enhanced experience for AmpliTech’s valued customers. Jorge will continue to report directly to Fawad Maqbool, CEO and Chairman of the Board of the AmpliTech Group and work out of the Hauppauge NY location.

"Jorge joined AmpliTech Group as Executive Director of Operations at end of Q1 2021 and in a short period of time, has proven to be an effective and imaginative leader, implementing change and driving us forward" said Fawad Maqbool, Founder and CEO of AmpliTech Group. "Jorge truly gets the vision we have for AmpliTech and has been monumental in materializing this vision. We are confident his operational background and business experience strongly position him to help lead the next phase of the company's growth and success."

Mr. Flores came to AmpliTech Group with an MBA degree and over 30 years of operational and program management experience. Prior to joining AmpliTech Group, Mr. Flores served as Director of Program Management for Comtech PST, a Comtech Telecom Division, where he managed multi-year, multi-million-dollar programs for domestic and international customers in both commercial and government markets.

"I am honored to be chosen for this expanded leadership role at AmpliTech Group," Mr. Flores said. "This is such an exciting time to be at AmpliTech as we continue to develop innovative and industry-leading technology for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks. I look forward to continuing to work with the executive team and employees to serve our customers and to drive growth and operating efficiencies."

