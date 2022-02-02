Amplify ETFs Launches the Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (NYSE: IWIN)

Amplify ETFs
·3 min read

A Multi-Asset Approach to Help Fight Against Inflation

CHICAGO, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces the launch of the Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (NYSE: IWIN), an actively-managed ETF investing in asset classes that seek to benefit, either directly or indirectly, from inflation. IWIN has a first-to-market approach of owning a mix of stocks and other securities, as well as futures linked to commodities including (but not limited to), agriculture, energy, precious metals and bitcoin.

“Investors are experiencing the negative impact inflation can have on their wallets and portfolios,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “We believe IWIN provides investors with a dynamic, convenient and diverse approach to combat inflation’s impact on broad-based portfolios.”

IWIN seeks to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation in inflation-adjusted terms. The Fund seeks to identify stocks and commodities positioned to benefit from inflationary pressures. IWIN may invest up to 50% of its net assets in commodity futures or ETFs, while the rest of the portfolio will be in stocks and other securities.

IWIN is actively managed by ETF sub-adviser Toroso Investments, LLC. This actively-managed approach enables Toroso to identify and act on opportunities and risks across inflation-friendly asset classes.

Investors can learn more about IWIN at https://amplifyetfs.com/iwin.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $4.4 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 12/31/2021). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and managed-risk strategies.

Sales Contact:
Amplify ETFs
855-267-3837
info@amplifyetfs.com

or

Media Contact:
Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs
Kerry Davis
610-228-2098

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in Amplify Funds statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained above or by calling 855-267-3837, or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Fund is subject to management risk because it is an actively managed. The fund is considered non-diversified, and may face more risks than if it were diversified broadly over numerous industries or sectors.

The value of the Shares will fluctuate with changes in the value of the equity securities in which it invests. The successful use of futures contracts draws upon the adviser’s skill and experience with respect to such instruments and are subject to special risk considerations. The market for bitcoin futures may be less developed, less liquid and more volatile than more established futures markets. The Fund expects to have market exposure to cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. Bitcoin is a relatively new financial innovation and the market for bitcoin is subject to rapid price swings, changes and uncertainty. Commodity prices can have significant volatility, and exposure to commodities can cause the value of a Fund’s shares to decline or fluctuate in a rapid and unpredictable manner.

Please visit https://amplifyetfs.com/iwin to view the complete risks and disclosures for the Fund.

Amplify Investments LLC serves as the Investment Adviser and Toroso Investments, LLC serves as Sub-Adviser to the Fund.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future plans

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't ready to make a decision about retirement. Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other." The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He's under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is comin

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Bruins win 17th straight over Coyotes 2-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots, David Pastrnak had two assists and the Boston Bruins stretched their winning streak over the Arizona Coyotes to 17 straight games with a 2-1 win Friday night. Erik Haula and Charlie McAvoy each had goals to help Boston bounce back from blowing a two-goal lead in a loss to Colorado. Nick Schmaltz scored and Scott Wedgewood had 36 saves for the Coyotes, who haven't beaten Boston since 2010 in the Czech Republic. Arizona has lost four straight.

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign linebacker Jameer Thurman and running back Ka'Deem Carey

    CALGARY — Linebacker Jameer Thurman and running back Ka'Deem Carey are staying put. The Calgary Stampeders re-signed both Thurman and Carey on Monday. The two players were eligible to become free agents Feb. 8. The six-foot, 227-pound Thurman had 62 tackles (one for a loss), a special-teams tackle, three sacks, and three forced fumbles while starting all 14 of Calgary's regular-season games. Thurman added five tackles, three special-teams tackles and an interception in Calgary's 33-30- overtime

  • 49ers season falls short of Super Bowl after blown late lead

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season. After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now after blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead for the second time in three postseasons, the 49ers head into an uncertain offseason that will likely see the depa

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Shiffrin talks about watching Biles deal with Olympic stress

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday

    They may not officially begin until the day after, but the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will be well underway Thursday with six different events in action, including the kick-off to the Canadian women’s hockey team’s tournament. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday, Feb. 3: Canada’s women’s hockey team begins its quest for gold The Canadian women’s hockey team will open its Olympic tournament, facing off against Switzerland. Canada enters the tournament as the No. 1-

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to win the Australian Open final 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Danielle Collins on Saturday, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty was the first Australian woman into the singles final here since since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is now the first Australian champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978. The top-ranked Barty now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court at M