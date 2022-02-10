Amplify ETFs Announces Revised Net Asset Value Information for 3 ETFs

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces the net asset value (NAV) of the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSE Arca: SWAN), Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSE Arca: ISWN) and Amplify BlackSwan Tech & Treasury ETF (NYSE Arca: QSWN) were adjusted by the amounts indicated below, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. These adjustments are a result of an error in calculating the respective Funds’ NAV.



Fund Ticker Revised NAV (2/9/22) Original NAV (2/9/22) Change (%) Amplify BlackSwan Growth and Treasury Core ETF SWAN $ 32.5289 $ 31.4796 3.33 Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF ISWN $ 23.9023 $ 22.7592 5.02 Amplify BlackSwan Tech & Treasury ETF QSWN $ 22.8984 $ 22.0551 3.82

These are one-time adjustments, and we do not expect additional changes.

For more information on SWAN, ISWN and QSWN, please visit AmplifyETFs.com.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $4.4 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 12/31/2021). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and flexibility. Since its first ETF launch in 2016, Amplify seeks to build ETFs powered by investment strategies from leading index providers and asset managers within unique market segments.

Sales Contact:

Amplify ETFs

855-267-3837

info@amplifyetfs.com

Media Contact:

Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs

Kerry Davis, 610-228-2098

kerry@gregoryfca.com

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 855-267-3837, or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Fund's return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the underlying Index.

Story continues

The Fund’s return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the underlying Index. To the extent the Fund utilizes a sampling approach, it may experience tracking error to a greater extent than if the Fund had sought to replicate the Index. The use of derivative instruments, such as options contracts, can lead to losses because of adverse movements in the price or value of the underlying asset, index or rate, which may be magnified by certain features of the derivatives. Investing in options, including LEAP Options, and other instruments with option-type elements may increase the volatility and/or transaction expenses of the Fund. An option may expire without value, resulting in a loss of the Fund’s initial investment and may be less liquid and more volatile than an investment in the underlying securities. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund.

Call options are financial contracts that give the option buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy a stock, bond, commodity or other asset or instrument at a specified price within a specific time period. An “in-the-money” call option contract is an option contract with a strike price that is below the current price of the underlying reference asset.

Amplify Investments LLC is the Investment Adviser to the Fund, and ARGI Investment Services, LLC and Toroso Investments, LLC serve as the Investment Sub-Advisers.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.



