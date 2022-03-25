Amplifiers And Mixers Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the amplifiers and mixers market are STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, Maxim Integrated Product Inc, Analog Devices, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Yamaha Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, and Renesas Electronics.

New York, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Amplifiers And Mixers Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247474/?utm_source=GNW


The global amplifiers and mixers market is expected to grow from $0.99 billion in 2021 to $1.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

The amplifiers and mixers market consists of sales of audio amplifiers and mixers by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture audio amplifiers and mixers.An amplifier is an electronic device that increases the voltage, current, or power of a signal.

Amplifiers are used in all kinds of audio equipment.A mixer is an electronic device which is often used for changing the quality and the levels of audio signals.

Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The main channels of amplifiers and mixers are mono channel, two channel, four-channel, six channel and others.A Mono channel is a single channel of audio.

When using mono, all audio is routed through a single channel for playback. The amplifiers and mixers market are used for consumer electronics, automotive, media and entertainment, other applications by industries such as consumer audio, automotive audio, computer audio and enterprise audio.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the amplifiers and mixerss market in 2021.North America is the second-largest region in the amplifiers and mixers market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rise in demand for energy-efficient electronic products globally contributes to the growth of the amplifiers market.Energy-efficient products use less energy compared to other products and will enhance the level of energy conservation.

Energy-saving power amplifiers are gaining increasing momentum due to its energy conservative nature, and are highly efficient.These amplifiers are used in the manufacturing of electronic products.

The primary demand for energy-efficient products in India is expected to grow to 1,500 million tons by 2030. Therefore, the rise in demand for energy-efficient electronic products is increasing the demand for amplifiers.

Diminished price margin is expected to limit the growth of the amplifiers market.Diminished price margin is the difference between the manufacturing cost and price at which the product is sold is low.

Due to the highly fragmented industry, the price margin is reduced in the power amplifiers market.For example, increased competition may force a company to reduce its prices to maintain its customer base and market share which results in diminishing revenues and losses that may occur as the cost of the product remains the same.

Therefore, the diminished price margin is one of the factors that hinder the growth of the amplifiers market.

Smart power-amplifier (SPA) is a key trend driving the growth of the amplifiers market.Smart power-amplifier with voltage-tripling is designed to boost the audio quality and also to increase the efficiency of wireless speakers, watches, phones, and tablets.

In 2019, ESS Technologies, the industry leader in audio converters and analog design, introduced the smart power-amplifier with revolutionary new amplifier design based on patented 7-level Class-D amplifier technology offers improved efficiency and lower EMI than standard amplifiers. The voltage-tripling can reach 15V from a 5V supply and results in an effective boost-voltage of 13V from a typical phone battery.

In October 2019, Dialog Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company primarily focused on the development of highly-integrated mixed-signal products for consumer electronics, acquired Creative Chips GmbH company for a deal amount of $103 million.This transaction will increase Dialog’s sales in the area of power management integrated circuits, configurable mixed-signal, and wireless low power connectivity.

Creative Chips, a German based company, a mid-size semiconductor manufacturer of custom specific integrated circuits for industrial, automotive, and consumer applications.

The countries covered in the amplifiers and mixers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


