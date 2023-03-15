Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.21 Dividend

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Amphenol's shares before the 20th of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.21 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.84 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Amphenol has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current share price of $77.6. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Amphenol has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Amphenol paying out a modest 25% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Amphenol generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 27% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Amphenol's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Amphenol's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 25% per annum for the past five years. Amphenol is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Amphenol has lifted its dividend by approximately 23% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Is Amphenol worth buying for its dividend? We love that Amphenol is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

So while Amphenol looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Amphenol and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

