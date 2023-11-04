Amphastar Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AMPH) 42% YoY earnings expansion surpassed the shareholder returns over the past three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 26% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. In three years the stock price has launched 143% higher: a great result. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Since it's been a strong week for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was able to grow its EPS at 189% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 34% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 57% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 17% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Amphastar Pharmaceuticals , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

