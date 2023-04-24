Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Business Update and Hold Conference Call on April 24th, 2023

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced that the Company will provide a Business update and hold a Conference call today, Monday, April 24, 2023, at 6:00 am Pacific Time.

To access the conference call, please dial 877-407-0989, or for international callers, please dial +1 201-389-0921, five minutes before the conference begins.

The live call and presentation can be accessed on the Amphastar Investors page at ir.amphastar.com or by using the webcast link below:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/amphastar_042423_en/en

A replay of the call will also be available at the same link.

Company Information

Amphastar is a bio-pharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin API products. Most of the Company's finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. More information and resources are available at www.amphastar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release and in the conference call referenced above that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to our expectations regarding future financial performance and business trends, backlog, sales and marketing of our products, market size and growth, product development, the timing of FDA filings or approvals, including the DMFs of ANP, the timing of product launches, acquisitions and other matters related to our pipeline of product candidates, the timing and results of clinical trials, our share buyback program, and other future events, such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic including its variants, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and resulting macroeconomic conditions, such as inflation and rising interest rates, and related responses of business and governments to the pandemic and international conflict on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our business operations and results of operations. These statements are not facts but rather are based on Amphastar's historical performance and our current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our business, operations, and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023. In particular, the extent of COVID-19's impact on our business will depend on several factors, including the severity, duration and extent of the pandemic including its variants, as well as actions taken by governments, businesses, and consumers in response to the pandemic, all of which continue to evolve and remain uncertain at this time. You can locate these reports through our website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of the release. Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information or any forward-looking statements in this press release or the conference call referenced above to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause our expectations to change.

Story continues

Contact:

Bill Peters

Chief Financial Officer

(909) 476-3416

SOURCE: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/750766/Amphastar-Pharmaceuticals-Business-Update-and-Hold-Conference-Call-on-April-24th-2023



