AMPD Ventures Announces Its Subsidiary, Departure Lounge Inc., Completes Key Executive Hire - Establishes Creative Services Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company")(CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0), a next-generation digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Departure Lounge Inc., a Vancouver, BC-based company offering a range of Metaverse-related technologies ("Departure Lounge") has formed a mixed reality creative development team under the leadership of immersive content industry veteran, Adam Rogers, who joins the company as Vice President of Creative & Head of Studio.

Adam will spearhead the growth of a robust creative services team that will develop linear and interactive experiences for customers across a range of applications including entertainment, education, training, and simulation, and across a range of devices, from high-end VR headsets through mobile devices, and the latest AR wearable technologies.

An award-winning immersive industry pioneer, Rogers was most recently Development Director at Electronic Arts' Create Capture Lab where he oversaw motion capture to support EA's AAA game development teams. Prior to EA, Rogers was the Creative Producer at the ground-breaking Intel Studios Volumetric VR/AR production facility in Los Angeles, the world's largest stage for volumetric video capture. Creative projects include Reggie Watts Runnin' VR, Reggieverse VR (in production), La Femme VR, and Arsenal AR.

"I am excited and humbled that a creative professional of the calibre of Adam Rogers has joined the team at Departure Lounge," said James Hursthouse, CEO. "Volumetric capture is becoming increasingly crucial to immersive content development as the real world and the 3D spatial environments of the Metaverse merge, enhancing the fidelity and realism of virtual reality and mixed reality experiences. Under Adam's guidance, we can now offer customers creative development services incorporating the human performance captures generated by our Metastage Vancouver facility in addition to the capture service itself."

"I am confident that I have found an amazing new home at Departure Lounge, and I look forward to making my skills, contacts, and experience an integral part of the company's growth," said Rogers. "My goal is to advance our creative capabilities that accelerates value for our clients in this next, spatial chapter of the Internet. We view the Metaverse and the 3D spatial web as an opportunity to implement new approaches around creativity, engagement, storytelling, and digital value creation that are exciting, diverse, and inclusive."

In its recent ‘Metaverse and Money' report, Citi stated that the metaverse economy could be worth $13 trillion by 20301. With the Metaverse described as the next generation of the internet, combining the physical and digital world in a persistent and immersive manner, Departure Lounge is pursuing its vision of combining technologies to facilitate access to the Metaverse and a creative services team to build experiences in the Metaverse utilizing those technologies.

About Departure Lounge Inc.

Departure Lounge brings together the experience and expertise of its founding team to develop a cohesive range of Metaverse-focused technology and content opportunities, including a joint venture with 4D holographic capture pioneers, Metastage Inc., to bring their world-leading holographic capture platform to Canada. Departure Lounge was acquired by AMPD Ventures Inc. (CSE: AMPD) in December 2021. It operates as an independent business unit while taking full advantage of the high-performance cloud and compute solutions being offered by AMPD Technologies Inc.

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD is a next-generation infrastructure company specializing in providing high-performance computing solutions for low-latency applications. With state-of-the-art, high-performance computing solutions hosted in sustainable urban data centres, AMPD is leading the transition to the next generation of computing infrastructure as ‘the hosting company of the Metaverse.' Through a mix of infrastructure as a service ("IaaS") and an upgraded, high-performance cloud offering, we are meeting the low-latency requirements of multiplayer video games and eSports, computer graphics rendering, artificial intelligence, machine learning, mixed reality, big data processing, and the as-yet uncharted technological developments of the coming decades. Additional information about the company is available on SEDAR and our website at http://www.ampd.tech.

For further information please contact Investor Cubed Inc.:

Neil Simon, CEO
Telephone: (647) 258-3310
Email: nsimon@investor3.ca

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ "Anthony Brown"

Anthony Brown
CEO & Director
AMPD Ventures Inc.
Telephone: 604-332-3329
Email: ir@ampd.tech

Cautionary Statement

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of our management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements or information herein include, but are not limited, to statements or information with respect to the market's response to volumetric capture, virtual reality, and mixed reality technologies.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of AMPD to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical, technological and social uncertainties; uncertainties in regard to the development and direction of cloud computing solutions and virtual production; the possibility of competing superior technology; uncertain capital markets; other risks related to the inability of a party to perform its obligations, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 2A Listing Statement dated October 17, 2019 and "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR.

Although the forward-looking information is based on our management's reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. AMPD does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by this cautionary statement.

1https://fortune.com/2022/04/01/citi-metaverse-economy-13-trillion-2030/

SOURCE: AMPD Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697864/AMPD-Ventures-Announces-Its-Subsidiary-Departure-Lounge-Inc-Completes-Key-Executive-Hire--Establishes-Creative-Services-Team

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group