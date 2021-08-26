AMPD, CIBC, Puma at 52-Week Highs on News
AMPD Ventures Inc. (C.AMPD) hit a new 52-week high of 37 cents on Thursday. AMPD Ventures Inc has formally established a European subsidiary, AMPD Technologies (Europe) Limited, and has entered into an agreement with Equinix, Inc (EQIX), the world's largest data centre and colocation infrastructure, in anticipation of the global rollout of its AMPD Virtual Studio offering.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T.CM) hit a new 52-week high of $149.80 on Thursday. CIBC reported third-quarter net income of $1.73 billion, compared to $1.172 billion in the prior-year quarter.
Puma Exploration Inc. (V.PUMA) hit a new 52-week high of 44 cents on Thursday. Puma announced that its first drilling program conducted at the Williams Brook Gold Property has been successfully completed with the discovery of significant mineralization and pervasive alteration in all drill holes. The Williams Brook Gold Property is located in New Brunswick within the emerging new gold district of Atlantic Canada
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (T.CF) hit a new 52-week high of $15.44 on Thursday. No news stories available today Capital Power Corporation (T.CPX) hit a new 52-week high of $43.41 on Thursday. No news stories available today
Docebo Inc. (T.DCBO) hit a new 52-week high of $104.95 on Thursday. No news stories available today
Dividend Select 15 Corp. (T.DS) hit a new 52-week high of $8.89 on Thursday. No news stories available today
Descartes Systems Group Inc. (T.DSG) hit a new 52-week high of $97.54 on Thursday. No news stories available today
Dexterra Group Inc. (T.DXT) hit a new 52-week high of $7.95 on Thursday. No news stories available today
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (T.GRT.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $90.40 on Thursday. No news stories available today
goeasy Ltd. (T.GSY) hit a new 52-week high of $189.63 on Thursday. No news stories available today
Inter-Rock Minerals Inc. (V.IRO) hit a new 52-week high of 48.5 cents on Thursday. No news stories available today
Kneat.com Inc. (V.KSI) hit a new 52-week high of $3.88 on Thursday. No news stories available today
Life & Banc Split Corp. (T.LBS) hit a new 52-week high of $9.88 on Thursday. No news stories available today
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (T.LSPD) hit a new 52-week high of $127.80 on Thursday. No news stories available today
Open Text Corporation (T.OTEX) hit a new 52-week high of $68.61 on Thursday. No news stories available today
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (T.RCH) hit a new 52-week high of $44.04 on Thursday. No news stories available today
Brompton Split Banc Corp. Class A Shares (T.SBC) hit a new 52-week high of $15.21 on Thursday. No news stories available today
Shaw Communications Inc. Class B Non-voting Shares (T.SJR.B) hit a new 52-week high of $36.97 on Thursday. No news stories available today
Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (V.VGL) hit a new 52-week high of 61 cents on Thursday. No news stories available today
Water Ways Technologies Inc. (V.WWT) hit a new 52-week high of 27.5 cents on Thursday. No news stories available today
Avante Logixx Inc. (V.XX) hit a new 52-week high of $2.15 on Thursday. No news stories available today