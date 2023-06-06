Ampco-Pittsburgh's (NYSE:AP) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Ampco-Pittsburgh, this is the formula:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.026 = US$9.9m ÷ (US$515m - US$128m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Ampco-Pittsburgh has an ROCE of 2.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 12%.

View our latest analysis for Ampco-Pittsburgh

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Ampco-Pittsburgh's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Ampco-Pittsburgh's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Ampco-Pittsburgh has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 2.6% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

The Bottom Line On Ampco-Pittsburgh's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Ampco-Pittsburgh has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 70% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Ampco-Pittsburgh we've found 4 warning signs (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here