AMP Robotics Named North American Company of the Year in 2022 Global Cleantech 100

2022 Global Cleantech 100 Awards

AMP Robotics Named North American Company of the Year

Denver, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMP Robotics Corp. (“AMP”), a pioneer in AI, robotics, and infrastructure for the waste and recycling industry, was named North American Company of the Year in the 2022 Global Cleantech 100 list produced by Cleantech Group.

North American Company of the Year is awarded to the highest-ranked company in North America, according to the methodology of the annual program. The 2022 Global Cleantech 100 is the 13th edition of the prestigious annual guide to the leading companies and themes in sustainable innovation. It features the private, independent, and for-profit companies best positioned to lead the transition from commitments to actions in the global efforts to reach net zero.

“On behalf of our entire team working to modernize recycling, it’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by Cleantech Group as North American Company of the Year,” said Matanya Horowitz, founder and CEO of AMP Robotics. “The role of the circular economy is becoming more important than ever, especially with the rise in sustainability and recycled content commitments and climate-related goals. Advanced technologies like ours, combined with broader awareness and appreciation for the environmental and economic impacts of keeping resources in use, is propelling recycling toward an inflection point. These technologies are strengthening existing infrastructure and enabling the development of new infrastructure to maximize the volume and quality of recycled feedstock at a lower cost than what might have been possible previously, creating value for companies across the circular economy.”

The list combines Cleantech Group’s research data with qualitative judgements from nominations and insight from a global 86-member expert panel of leading investors and executives from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting. From pioneers and veterans to new entrants, the expert panel broadly represents the global cleantech community and results in a list with a powerful base of respect and support from many important players within the cleantech innovation ecosystem.

“We look forward to seeing the progress and future impact of our 2022 Global Cleantech 100 award winners,” said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. “We hope to see them, and their peer companies, help propel a three-decade transformation to net zero before 2050.”

For detailed information about AMP Robotics’ outlook as an innovator, visit Cleantech Group’s market intelligence platform i3 and search for AMP Robotics. Download the report and meet the companies taking action on the climate crisis.

About AMP Robotics® Corp.

AMP Robotics is modernizing the world’s recycling infrastructure by applying AI and automation to increase recycling rates and economically recover recyclables reclaimed as raw materials for the global supply chain. The AMP Cortex™ high-speed robotics system automates the identification and sorting of recyclables from mixed material streams. The AMP Neuron™ AI platform continuously trains itself by recognizing different colors, textures, shapes, sizes, patterns, and even brand labels to identify materials and their recyclability. Neuron then guides robots to pick and place the material to be recycled. Designed to run 24/7, all of this happens at superhuman speed with extremely high accuracy. AMP Clarity™ provides data and material characterization on what recyclables are captured and missed, helping recycling businesses and producers maximize recovery. With deployments across North America, Asia, and Europe, AMP’s technology recovers recyclables from municipal collection, precious commodities from electronic scrap, and high-value materials from construction and demolition debris.

About Cleantech Group®

Cleantech Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future. The company was established in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco with people based in London, Paris, and Boston.

