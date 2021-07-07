AMP Alternative Medical Products: President's Half-Year Letter to Shareholders

ERFURT, Germany and BERLIN, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc. (Frankfurt: C4TA) (ISIN: CA0318961038) (CSE: XCX) ("AMP" or "the Company"), a pharmaceutical supplier of medical and CBD wellness cannabis products to the German market, announces the release of its half-year letter to shareholders at: https://amp-eu.com/an-unsere-aktionaere/

In AMP's half-year letter to shareholders, President and Director, Dr. Stefan Feuerstein, discusses the Company's progression thus far through 2021 and provides an outlook for the remainder of the year, including details about the Company's strategy and supply situation.

About AMP

AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc. (formerly AMP German Cannabis Group Inc.) is a pharmaceutical narcotic supplier of medical cannabis to German pharmacies with offices in Erfurt and Berlin, Germany. AMP operates in accordance with the German Narcotic Drug Act (BtMG) and with the Free State of Thuringia, ensuring medical cannabis products imported by AMP from around the world and sold in Germany meet the European Union - Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) standard. AMP's nationwide sales team represents medical and commercial cannabis product brands from Aphria, Bedrocan, Little Green Pharma and HANAFSAN.

AMP's Roundtable Series discusses issues about medical cannabis in Germany and is available as a podcast and video. In Episode #2, "Politics and Medical Cannabis in Germany" Dr. Wieland Schinnenburg, MdB (FDP), provides an up-to-date overview of the political issues and challenges facing the medical cannabis industry in Germany. Learn more at www.amp-eu.de/roundtable.

To learn more about the European cannabis industry, download AMP's sponsored report by Prohibition Partners; https://prohibitionpartners.com/reports/the-european-cannabis-report-6th-edition/

For more information, please visit www.amp-eu.com.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business plans and milestones and the timing thereof. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements do not guarantee future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

