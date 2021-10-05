AmourPrints Offers Canvases for Loved Ones

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / AmourPrints is an art and decor brand that creates custom prints on canvases. Their clientele is primarily made up of couples who want to celebrate their love and dedication in the form of art. Because music is a universal symbol of love, they offer customized song lyrics and canvas photos. AmourPrints specializes in wedding anniversary gift ideas, anniversary gifts for him, anniversary gifts for her, and so on. The company has had over 50,000 happy couples since 2012.

The company was founded on the belief that art has the power to impact people in profound ways. AmourPrints started with very little business sense and limited resources, but they were ambitious and dedicated to offering a contemporary expression of love done your way, with your words. So, AmourPrints decided to open an Etsy shop in 2013. Kirstie, the company's founder, states that she took a massive gamble - she risked everything for AmourPrints.There was no backup plan, only the promise of delivering personalized pieces to those in love.

Unexpectedly, Etsy took the store down from its site. The company had to act quickly and learn a host of new technical skills very quickly for the company to survive. Etsy was the only platform they had used and provided a great deal of structure needed to sell their work. The company was forced to adapt to another platform with all new guidelines. During this time, AmourPrints was also facing scrutiny from the people that had once been their support team. People started to doubt that they would be successful in this business and urged them to pursue other avenues. The company was feeling the pressure to close up shop.

Many people don't realize that companies just getting started often experience several failed business endeavors before succeeding. According to The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, "Studies have shown that a full 20% of small businesses fail in their first year, 30% in their second year, and 50% by year five." The trick is that owners that succeed don't let the fear of failure stop them from going after their dreams; they refuse to give up. AmourPrints learned how to be flexible and adapt.

In 2019, AmourPrints experienced another difficult moment in which they were losing a significant amount of money. They had to choose again whether or not they should persist or cut their losses. "We were losing thousands of dollars each month, but something was telling us not to give up, to push through instead. This decision later turned out to be one of our wisest decisions regarding our business," Kirstie explains. "We upgraded to Shopify Plus and took yet another risk, investing all of our money."

Luckily, it paid off. "Last year, in 2020, we somehow miraculously made $3.6 million, and this year we are on track to double our earnings," Kirstie explains. The company offers pieces that express love without limits, bold, mysterious, elegant, and eternal love.

The company has made it a point to donate a substantial portion of their revenue back to those in need since they've prevailed and experienced rapid growth."We feel compelled to donate a percentage of our sales to help those in need. With each sale, we donate to World Vision to help fight homelessness all over the world."

Small businesses create equality. It can take a teenager's dream of sharing art and turn it into a multimillion-dollar company that survives a pandemic. AmourPrints wants to be an inspiration to those afraid to go after their dreams and start their own businesses. The company now believes that failure is the prerequisite to success, not the end.

For more information, visit: AmourPrints Instagram

