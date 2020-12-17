'Among Us' heading to Xbox in 2021, but you can get it now with Xbox Game Pass for PC

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read
A screenshot of the game &#34;Among Us,&#34; which is coming to more video game consoles including the Xbox.
A screenshot of the game "Among Us," which is coming to more video game consoles including the Xbox.

Fresh off launching for the Nintendo Switch, the hit game "Among Us" will embark on another new video game frontier: the Xbox.

Studio Innersloth confirmed Thursday the multiplayer game will become available for Xbox consoles next year. However, if you are a subscriber to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service for PC, you can play now.

Earlier this week, Nintendo confirmed "Among Us" – where players root out an alien impostor among a spaceship crew – is coming to the Switch platform.

"Among Us" features a crew of astronauts working together to keep their spaceship operational and return home. But one of the crewmembers is an alien impostor attempting to sabotage your jersey.

The game is highly collaborative, as players call emergency meetings during a play session to determine which crew member is the impostor. "Among Us" is also available for PC, iOS and Android devices.

More on 'Among Us': AOC, Ilhan Omar are fans of the popular video game. Here's what to know about it

Trying to find a PS5 or Xbox Series X?: Here's where to start

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Among Us' hits Xbox consoles in 2021, out now for Xbox Game Pass for PC

Latest Stories

  • Henrik Lundqvist will sit out NHL season due to heart condition

    The former Vezina Trophy winner announced Thursday on Twitter that he will skip the upcoming NHL campaign due to a heart condition.

  • Russia barred from next 2 Olympics, World Cup, but 'watered-down' doping ban 'devastating' to critics

    An international court confirmed that Russia will pay a hefty price for its state-sponsored doping scheme.

  • Diana Taurasi calls 2020 one of WNBA's 'proudest years'

    Diana Taurasi is proud of what the WNBA accomplished in 2020, and is definitely not thinking about retiring any time soon.

  • Watch: Charlie Woods looks like a Tiger clone in prep for father-son tournament

    Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie are teaming up for the first time at the PNC Championship.

  • Inside Masai Ujiri's contract negotiations

    Host William Lou speaks with Michael Grange of Sportsnet to get an inside look at the negotiations behind Masai Ujiri's next contract.

  • NBA championship odds: LeBron, Anthony Davis and Lakers are an overwhelming favorite to repeat

    If you want to bet on a Lakers repeat, the odds won't be very good.

  • NBA Foundation announces $2 million in grants to help Black communities

    Its board of directors also announced Greg Taylor has been pegged as the first executive director. Taylor will take over in January after serving as a senior vice president of player development, having been involved with assisting players with professional and social development.

  • Heisman Watch: How Trevor Lawrence can win the Heisman on Saturday

    A big game on Saturday and an Alabama split could win the presumptive No. 1 pick the award.

  • Jarvis Landry calls Marcus Peters a 'coward' for spitting at him

    Jarvis Landry responded as expected to Marcus Peters' repeated acts of disrespect.

  • Canadian Alphonso Davies makes history by earning a spot on FIFPRO World 11

    Canadian Alphonso Davies' remarkable year continued Thursday when he became the first North American player ever to be voted onto the FIFPRO World 11.It was a vote of approval from his peers. FIFPRO which represents some 65,000 pro soccer players worldwide, said 15,878 took part in voting for the 16th edition of the men's World 11.The 20-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was the first North American to make the initial list of 55 players with the most votes. He went one better Thursday at the Best FIFA Football Awards, joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos on the World 11."Christmas came early this year," Davies said on social media. "Thank you to everyone who voted for me. Keep working hard and chasing your dreams."Davies edged Bayern teammate David Alaba by 275 votes, the closest race in positional voting.Davies is the third-youngest player to be voted onto the World 11. French forward Kylian Mbappe was 19 years old when he was honoured in 2018. Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt was four days younger than Davies when he voted to the team in 2019.Bayern teammates Robert Lewandowski and Joshua Kimmich also made this year's top 11. So did Thiago Alcantara, who left Bayern for Liverpool after winning the Champions League.Lewandowski, a prolific goal-scorer for the German champion, was named Best FIFA Men’s Player over Ronaldo and Messi. England defender Lucy Bronze, who joined Manchester City from France's Lyon in 2020, took top women’s honours over Denmark's Pernille Harder (Chelsea) and France's Wendie Renard (Lyon).it was a big night for Bayern. Manuel Neuer was named Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper while Hansi Flick was runner-up to Liverpool's Juergen Klopp for Best FIFA Men's Coach.Club president President Herbert Hainer called it "a proud day for FC Bayern.""The fact that Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies and our former player Thiago were chosen for the World 11 shows the terrific overall performance of our team," he said in a statement.Ronaldo and Messi were voted onto the World 11 for a record 14th consecutive year. Ramos made the team for the 11th time.Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) received the most votes followed by Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker (Liverpool) and Spain's Ramos (Real Madrid).Davies, from his left fullback position, has won worldwide praise for his pace and athleticism while helping Bayern fill its trophy case.So far in 2020, he has won the Champions League, German league title, DFB Cup and UEFA Super Cup. He was also named Bundesliga rookie of the season for 2019-20.Off the field he was voted the Canadian Men's Player of the Year and was co-winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy, presented by the Toronto Star to the Canadian athlete of the year.Davies returned to action last week after tearing ankle ligaments in Bayern's 5-0 win Oct. 24 over Eintracht Frankfurt.Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan, who plays for French powerhouse Lyon, made the list of 55 top women vote-getters for the FIFPRO World 11.The FIFA Awards also paid tribute to Canada captain Christine Sinclair for topping the all-time world goal-scoring list in 2020. The 37-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., now has 186 goals to her credit. FIFPRO WORLD 11Men Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool FC, Brazil).Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool FC, England), Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern Munich, Canada), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool FC, the Netherlands), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid, Spain).MIidfielders: Thiago Alcántara (Liverpool FC/FC Bayern Munich, Spain), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium), Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern Munich, Germany).Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern Munich, Poland), Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona, Argentina), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, Portugal). WomenGoalkeeper: Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain, Chile).Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea, England), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City/Olympique Lyonnais, England), Wendie Renard (Olympique Lyonnais, France).Midfielders: Barbara Bonansea (Juventus, Italy), Veronica Boquete (AC Milan/Utah Royals, Spain), Delphine Cascarino (Olympique Lyonnais, France).Forwards: Pernille Harder (Chelsea/VfL Wolfsburg, Denmark), Tobin Heath (Manchester United/Portland Thorns, U.S.), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal, the Netherlands), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign, U.S.). Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec, 17, 2020Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Alphonso Davies, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif split Lou Marsh win as top Canadian athlete

    TORONTO — Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies are co-winners of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year.It is the second tie in the 82-year history of the award, presented annually by the Toronto Star. Media members across the country voted on the award Tuesday. Duvernay-Tardif and Davies each received 18 votes with one vote going to one of the other finalists — soccer players Christine Sinclair and Kadeisha Buchanan and Denver Nuggets basketball star Jamal Murray.Swimmer Graham Smith and skier Ken Read were the other co-winners in 1978.“I am truly honoured and humbled to have been selected as the co-winner for the 2020 Lou Marsh Trophy,” Davies said in a Soccer Canada release. “Canada welcomed me and my family and I am grateful for the opportunity to realize my dream of being a professional football player and representing Canada on the world stage. "Congratulations to Laurent Duvernay-Tardif on his selection and for an incredible year and thank you to all of the media who voted for me. In this challenging year, it is nice to know that we were able to make Canadians proud with our accomplishments on and off the field.”Duvernay-Tardif, a McGill University medical school graduate, won the Super Bowl as a starter with the Chiefs before becoming the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.A native of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., Duvernay-Tardif chose to volunteer in a long-term care facility in his home province at the height of the pandemic's first wave.The 29-year-old Duvernay-Tardif was one of five athletes recognized as "Sportsperson of the Year: The Activist Athlete" by Sports Illustrated on Sunday."When I opted out in July, my goal was to be here, my goal was to help and contribute," Duvernay-Tardif said Tuesday on a video conference. "I was part of a movement — thousands of people went back into long-term care facilities and hospitals. Retired nurses, doctors ... and I took a lot of pride in being part of that."And then to get those two major awards in the last 48 hours, it's really been an amazing feeling, to be honest. Because it kind of justifies your actions and your sacrifice."Duvernay-Tardif said it was an honour to share the award with Davies, who he called "the best athlete Canada has ever produced." He also wants to share the award with the health care workers battling COVID-19 outside the spotlight."I think it's important to acknowledge all the health care workers who have been working really hard on the front line, and I'm accepting this award in their name for sure."The 20-year-old Davies became the first Canadian to win a Champions League men's title.In June, Davies was named Bundesliga rookie of the year in voting by fans, clubs and the media. Kicker magazine, a German sports magazine that focuses mainly on football, included him in its Bundesliga team of the season.Last week, ESPN ranked Davies as the second-best left fullback in the world, behind Liverpool's Andy Robertson.Davies was named the top Canadian male soccer player for 2020 last week. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian PressNote to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version stated incorrectly that there have been three ties for the Lou Marsh award, instead of two. It also incorrectly had the last co-winners as Wayne Gretzky and Rick Hansen in 1983, instead of Ken Read and Graham Smith in 1978.

  • Florida's Keyontae Johnson showing 'encouraging signs of progress'

    Florida announced that Keyontae Johnson's recent progress is encouraging.

  • Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker announces he's transferring

    Arizona QB Grant Gunnell is also looking to transfer after coach Kevin Sumlin's firing.

  • Aston Villa wasteful with chances in 0-0 draw with Burnley

    BIRMINGHAM, England — Aston Villa wasted a number of chances and was held to a 0-0 draw Thursday by Burnley, which climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone.Anwar El Ghazi's free kick hit and Kortney Hause's header hit the cross bar, while Ahmed Elmohamady had a deflected strike cleared off the line as Villa pushed for a goal.Burnley’s threat was limited but Sean Dyche’s side is now unbeaten in three after a tricky run against Everton, Arsenal and Villa.Villa is 11th, four points adrift of fifth after failing to score despite having 27 shots.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Daily Fantasy Football Week 15 expert cheat sheet

    Our five fantasy football analysts reveal which players they're trusting in their Week 15 daily fantasy lineups!

  • Stephen Thompson proves nice guys are tough and don’t always finish last

    Thompson doesn’t believe he’s anywhere near the end despite the aches and pains from a long fighting career.

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders re-sign star running back William Powell

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back William Powell to a one-year contract extension.  Powell had 215 carries for 1,093 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in 2019, his first as a Roughrider. He was second in the league in yards and tied for first in touchdowns.  He added 296 yards receiving and another two touchdowns. The 32-year-old back played in all 18 games for the Riders  and was part of a ground game that rushed for a league best 22 touchdowns. Powell has registered 715 carries for 3,928 yards and 25 touchdowns over four seasons with Ottawa and Saskatchewan. He’s also caught 127 receptions for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns. The two-time East Division All-Star (2017, 2018) won a Grey Cup in 2016 as a member of the Redblacks. Powell was eligible to be a free agent Feb.  9. The Roughriders also added signed linebacker DeMarquis Gates and defensive lineman Markus Jones. REDBLACKS INK THREE CANADIANS The Ottawa Redblacks have re-signed Canadians Justin Howell, Marco Dubois and Anthony Gosselin to one-year contract extensions. Howell, a defensive back, has played 27 games with the Redblacks since entering the CFL in 2018. The Bradford, Ont., native has accumulated 21 defensive tackles and 16 tackles on special teams in the span. Wide receiver Dubois was the 13th overall pick in the 2018 CFL draft. He has seven receptions for 45 yards in 35 career games, and has six tackles on special teams. Dubois, from Lasalle, Que., scored his first career touchdown in the 2018 East final.  Gosselin, from Otterburn, Que., has played 29 games with Ottawa since being selected in the second round, 18th overall, in the 2017 CFL draft. He ran the fastest 40-yard time for any running back or fullback at the CFL combine 4.73 seconds. ALOUETTES SIGN LOCAL TALENT The Montreal Alouettes have signed offensive lineman Philippe Gagnon, fullback Christophe Normand and defensive lineman Junior Luke for the 2021 season. Gagnon, from L'Ancienne-Lorette, Que., spent the 2019 season with the Ottawa Redblacks after playing his first three professional seasons with the Alouettes. Drafted in the first round (second overall) by Montreal in 2016, the 28-year-old has played 45-career games in the CFL, including 36 as a starter. Normand joined Montreal in 2019 following stops in Winnipeg and Edmonton.  The 29-year-old Bromont, Que., native helped Montreal's offensive line in 2019 and was also a contributor on special teams with 11 tackles, including three in one game against Ottawa in Week 4. Luke, a 29-year-old from Montreal, was the B.C. Lions' first-round draft pick (seventh overall) in 2017. He played in 53 games with the Lions, registering 25 defensive tackles and four quarterback sacks.   STAMPEDERS RE-SIGN PECK The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed American receiver Aaron Peck. The six-foot-three, 235-pound Fresno State alum appeared in two games during the 2019 campaign – his rookie season – and made nine catches for 105 yards.   This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Kawhi on Kimmel: He likes Mexican food and owns apple tree

    LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard made a rare late-night television appearance, with host Jimmy Kimmel kidding the Los Angeles Clippers superstar who avoids attention off the court about being a mysterious man.“Maybe to the outside world,” Leonard said. “The people around me know who I am.”Kimmel pointed out on Wednesday night’s show that Leonard doesn’t have an Instagram account and hasn’t posted to Twitter since 2015.But Kimmel drew bits of information out of Leonard (Mexican food is his favourite) and even got the always serious-looking player to smile several times.Leonard cleared up a rumour that he once brought 12 red apples to a team dinner when he played for the San Antonio Spurs and ate them with a fork and knife.“Who came up with that story?” Leonard asked. “I do have an apple tree, but I didn’t pick my apples and bring them to dinner.”Kimmel asked the 6-foot-7 All-Star forward whether there are disadvantages to having enormous hands.“Definitely,” Leonard said. “Putting my hands in my own pockets, sometimes they’re way too small.”Kimmel wondered whether Leonard left the Toronto Raptors because his hands were too cold.“I couldn't find gloves that fit me,” Leonard said.Kimmel propped his left foot on his desk to show off Leonard's new Christmas shoe collection from New Balance. Leonard said the blue-and-white design was inspired by a mythical creature called a snow wasset.“It’s a creature that pretty much hibernates through the summertime. Their fur turns white during the winter," he said. “With basketball, you really don’t see me that much and once the season comes, the beast is released.”Leonard opens his second season with the Clippers on Dec. 22 when they visit the Lakers.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Teams opting out of bowls in 2020: UCLA to end season after Stanford game

    With the difficulties of playing the college football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many programs have decided not to pursue bowl games.

  • Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson looks to add to UFC winning ways

    Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson has won four of her last five UFC fights, adding to the record book as she goes. The 25-year-old from Niagara Falls, Ont., who now calls Port Saint Lucie, Fla., home, has the most submission wins among UFC women flyweights (4) and is tied for the most victories in the division (6). Robertson (9-4-0) looks to add to that resume Saturday when she faces Taila Santos (16-1-0) in a televised event at the UFC Apex production facility in Las Vegas. It pits the grappler, Robertson, against a striker, Santos. The Canadian likes her chances. "MMA jiu-jitsu, I feel like I'm definitely one of the top," she said. "A lot of these girls know what I'm going for, they know what I want. And it's still going to happen." Robertson has converted 14 of 28 takedown attempts in the UFC including six of 11 in her last two fights. According to MMA by the Numbers, Robertson has spent 62.8 per cent of her UFC fight time in top position. That ranks fourth in UFC history. Robertson was awarded her black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu in the days leading up to her last fight, a decision win over Poliana Botelho on Oct. 17 in Abu Dhabi. Saturday's main events pits fifth-ranked welterweight contender Steven (Wonderboy) Thompson against No. 11 Geoff (Handz of Steel) Neal. Canadian bantamweight Aiemann Zahabi (7-2-0) meets UFC newcomer Drako (The Great Drakolini) Rodriguez (7-1-0) on the undercard. The 33-year-old from Laval, Que., the younger brother of renowned trainer Firas Zahabi, has lost his last two UFC outings after winning his UFC debut by decision over Reginaldo Vieira. Robertson, ranked 13th among 125-pound contenders, had been slated to face No. 11 Andrea (KGB) Lee at UFC 256 on Dec. 12. Santos, whose Dec. 5 fight was called off when her opponent tested positive for COVID-19, stepped in when Lee was injured in training, Robertson's bout was subsequently pushed back to Saturday with the change in opponents. Santos, 27, is 1-1 in the UFC since graduating from Dana White's Contender Series. She is coming off a July win by decision over Molly (Meatball) McCann after losing her UFC debut to Maria Romero Borella.  Robertson said the late change in opponent isn't that difficult given she was signed to fight Santos several months ago only to have the bout derailed by pandemic-related travel restrictions for the Brazilian. Robertson fought Cortney Casey instead on June 20, submitting her with 24 seconds remaining in the bout to record the first Canadian win at the Apex. "I studied her a little bit back then. I've studied her now," said Robertson. "She's a great opponent for me. She's primarily a striker and she doesn't have a lot to offer me on the ground so this fight should go primarily my way." Robertson was part of the cast of Season 26 of "The Ultimate Fighter" in 2017, losing by KO to Barb Honchak on the reality TV show.  "It was honestly probably one of the worst and one of the best experiences of my life," she said. "Because you're surrounded by high-level training partners, high-level coaches and getting the best work in the world. "But you also have no phone, no music, no TV, no books and you're in a house with 16 strangers. It's a stressful situation but definitely an amazing situation and one I'm thankful for." She bounced back to win her UFC debut in December 2017 in the TUF Finale and is now 6-2-0 in the promotion. Robertson was seven when her family left Niagara Falls for Florida so her mother could take a nursing job in the Miami area. "We were supposed to only move down for one year but then they just couldn't go back to the cold," she said with a chuckle. Her grandparents still live in Niagara Falls and Robertson spends "most" of her holidays and summers up there. Robertson says she got into combat sports "on a whim," deciding to take a cardio kickboxing class. Her father was working for the humane society at the time and one of his co-workers was a pro mixed martial artist under former UFC fighter Din Thomas. That led her to Thomas's gym and a coaching relationship that remains today. The two have worked together since Robertson was 16. Robertson went on to fall in love with jiu-jitsu, making her amateur debut at age 18 and winning nine of 11 fights before making her pro debut in March 2016. Her nickname — The Savage — came after her first amateur fight. Thomas wrote an email to their fight team saying "She's as quiet as a mouse but when she walks into the cage, she turns into a savage." When not training two to three times a day and "napping a lot," Robertson spends time with her 12-year-old Pit Bull Terrier, Robin. Robertson is hard to miss with trademark red hair. She decided to dye it before her pro debut and has stuck with it. "I feel like I can't change it now," she said. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press