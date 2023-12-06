Amol Rajan: I thought about suicide after my father died so I could be reunited with him

Amol Rajan said he cried through sessions he had with a counsellor after his father died - BBC

University Challenge host Amol Rajan has said he was so grief-stricken after his father died he thought about suicide so he could see him again.

The BBC presenter was standing on a bridge when his mind wandered to thoughts about “ending my life and seeing my dad again”, he said.

Rajan, who lost his father last year, said he would never have taken his own life and does not consider himself suicidal, but just thought about it for the first time.

The 40-year-old said his father’s death at the age of 76 was the “biggest and [most] traumatic” thing he has ever experienced, and that it caused him to have “profound turmoil about the point of it all”.

His father, P. Varadarajan, went into hospital with pneumonia and died a short time after.

Rajan, who also presents BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, told the Mid Point podcast he dreamt of his father every night for eight months and once cried in his sleep.

Rajan said: “I’m generally a cheery bloke.

“I’ve never said this in public but – and I want to be very, very careful about how I say it for the obvious reasons because there’s a lot of guidelines about how we talk about it – but I thought about, not doing it, but suicide and God in a way I had never before.

“I was presenting the Today programme from Southampton. Whenever you present the Today programme from outside of London you have this mad thing where you’re walking through some very dark, rainy part of Britain at 3.15 in the morning.

“And I walked over a bridge and there was a train track. I did think for the first time – and I’m not religious, I grew up in a religious family but I’m not religious at all – I did think that there was a connection between ending my life and seeing my dad again.

“Because all I ever wanted was to see my dad again. That yearning, that unbearable agony to be in the presence of someone you’ve lost is an unimaginable pain and I did think about that a lot.

“Just to be really clear, I never actually would have taken any action, I’ve never been what I call suicidal, but I made a connection in my mind between death and seeing someone again.”

Rajan said: “anyone who is thinking about these things should speak to someone”.

He added: “I did [have grief counselling] and it didn’t work, I had six sessions with a counsellor, I just cried through all of them.”

Rajan said his grief led him to trying to help others: “I’ve now got this weird thing, if someone I know loses their parent I write to them.

“I can’t believe I’m admitting this but when the Queen died I wrote to the King.”

Rajan said there’s people he doesn’t know personally but wrote to regardless, citing Michael Gove as an example.

The quiz show host was born to Hindu parents in Calcutta, India, and moved to London aged three.

P. Varadarajan was a general manager at a trading company while his mother was a dinner lady and a nursery teacher and eventually worked in administration at the Foreign Office.