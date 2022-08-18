Amol Rajan to take over from Jeremy Paxman as University Challenge host

Rajan will remain as one of the presenters of BBC Radio 4's Today programme

Amol Rajan will take over from Jeremy Paxman as the host of University Challenge, the BBC has announced.

The presenter, who is also one of the hosts of Radio 4's Today programme, will start presenting the BBC Two quiz show from next autumn.

In a statement, he said: "Being asked to host my favourite TV programme is dream-come-true territory."

Rajan becomes only the third presenter in the show's 60-history, following Paxman and Bamber Gascoigne.

His new job means he will step down as the BBC's media editor later this year, the corporation confirmed.

"I have watched University Challenge obsessively for years, addicted to its high standards, glorious title music and inspirational contestants," Rajan said.

"It's the best possible antidote to cynicism about young people, allowing millions of us to test our wits against the best minds of a new generation, and annoy and impress our families by barking answers from the sofa."

Referring to the long-running show's two previous hosts, he added: "I am very conscious that in the late, great Bamber, and that giant of British culture, Jeremy, I have vast shoes to fill.

"With his immense intellect, authority and respect from students and viewers alike, Jeremy hands over a format, and show, as strong as ever."

University Challenge was revived by the BBC in 1994. Paxman announced earlier this week he was stepping down as presenter after 28 years.

Rajan will remain as a co-host of the Today programme as well as continuing Amol Rajan Interviews.