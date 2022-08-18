Amol Rajan to take over from Jeremy Paxman as University Challenge host

·1 min read
Amol Rajan
Rajan will remain as one of the presenters of BBC Radio 4's Today programme

Amol Rajan will take over from Jeremy Paxman as the host of University Challenge, the BBC has announced.

The presenter, who is also one of the hosts of Radio 4's Today programme, will start presenting the BBC Two quiz show from next autumn.

In a statement, he said: "Being asked to host my favourite TV programme is dream-come-true territory."

Rajan becomes only the third presenter in the show's 60-history, following Paxman and Bamber Gascoigne.

His new job means he will step down as the BBC's media editor later this year, the corporation confirmed.

"I have watched University Challenge obsessively for years, addicted to its high standards, glorious title music and inspirational contestants," Rajan said.

Jeremy Paxman on University Challenge
Paxman is stepping down from the BBC Two quiz show after 28 years

"It's the best possible antidote to cynicism about young people, allowing millions of us to test our wits against the best minds of a new generation, and annoy and impress our families by barking answers from the sofa."

Referring to the long-running show's two previous hosts, he added: "I am very conscious that in the late, great Bamber, and that giant of British culture, Jeremy, I have vast shoes to fill.

"With his immense intellect, authority and respect from students and viewers alike, Jeremy hands over a format, and show, as strong as ever."

University Challenge was revived by the BBC in 1994. Paxman announced earlier this week he was stepping down as presenter after 28 years.

Rajan will remain as a co-host of the Today programme as well as continuing Amol Rajan Interviews.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Unbeaten Canadians say complacency isn't an issue ahead of game against Finland

    EDMONTON — So far, it has been almost too easy for the Canadian junior team. As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency. So far, it’s been a walk in the park for the Canadian juniors. They’ve swept aside Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia by an aggregate score of 21-4. And, in those two wins, there were two standout performances in goal, from Latvia’s Pa

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • CEBL's Guelph Nighthawks relocating to Calgary for 2023 season

    One of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six franchises is moving across the country. The league announced on Wednesday that it is relocating the Guelph Nighthawks to Calgary in time for the 2023 season. The team, which will play out of Calgary's WinSport Event Centre, will be renamed and rebranded. Commissioner Mike Morreale said in a press release that the league has been eyeing a move to Calgary "for a long time." "Relocating a franchise from our smallest market to Canada's thir

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu