Amol Rajan claims he landed University Challenge as he 'pretends to be cleverer than he actually is'

Amol Rajan, a regular host of Radio 4’s Today programme and a former University Challenge contestant, is the BBC show's third-ever host - RIC LOWE/BBC

Amol Rajan has claimed that he got the job as host of University Challenge because he “pretends to be cleverer than he actually is”.

The presenter made his debut as the successor to Jeremy Paxman, becoming only the third host in the BBC quiz show’s history.

But there is one subject in which he is unable to maintain the facade. Rajan has revealed that questions involving French words require several takes, as he struggles to master the pronunciation.

Asked if he had problems with any of the questions, Rajan told BBC Radio 5 Live: “The one I was worried about was French, and I was right to be worried about it.

“I studied German up to GCSE level and I love German culture and German philosophy, so the German stuff I’m absolutely fine with. The Italian stuff you do with a certain twang.

“French is both the one I find hardest, because I never studied French, and the one I think people watching BBC Two at 8.30pm on a Monday night care about. So we do the odd retake for the French ones.”

Rajan said he would only deliver a Paxman-esque put-down if he knew the answer to the question himself - RIC LOWE/BBC

Rajan said he felt “humbled” to present the show and disclosed that he did not have to audition because the producers were sure he was the right person for the job.

“They said, ‘Come to us, we want you to do this’. Jeremy Paxman has got Parkinson’s, he’s spoken very publicly about it and there was going to be a natural end to his incredibly successful and brilliant 29-year reign.

“So I think they’d been thinking about it for a little while, and for some reason they thought this mischievous little tyke who pretends to be clever than he actually is would be well-suited,” Rajan said.

The presenter, also a regular host of Radio 4’s Today programme, said he had tried to develop a rapport with the contestants and would only deliver a Paxman-esque put-down if he knew the answer to the question himself.

Presenting University Challenge for the first time would be an emotional experience, he added. His father, who died last year, instilled in his children the importance of education.

“University Challenge is the summit of dedication to knowledge that my dad lived for,” Rajan said, describing him as “the cleverest person I ever met”.

The presenter said that his upbringing, as the child of immigrant parents who had given up everything that was dear to them in order to give their children the chance of a better life in Britain, had taught him: “It’s not immoral to be ambitious. It’s immoral to lack ambition.”