Amniotic Membrane Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Enzyme ; Application ; End User, and Geography

The amniotic membrane market was valued at US$ 1,484. 83 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,577. 74 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7. 3% during 2020-2027. The growth of the amniotic membrane market is mainly attributed to factors such as growing applications of amniotic membrane and rising number of target patient population.

However, the challenges in using amniotic membranes is expected to hinder the market growth. Also, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the market in the certain regions such as Asia Pacific.



The increasing number of patients suffering from ocular, orthopedic, dental diseases, and other conditions accelerates the demand for amnion membrane transplant procedures.As per the WHO report in 2018, about 180,000 deaths are reported each year due to burns.



As per the National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey: 2017 Emergency Department, nearly 489,000 visits to emergency department in the US were due to burns.Further, as per the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), in 2018, home fires were responsible for 11,200 civilian injuries.



Amniotic membranes are used to treat corneal ulcers and sports injuries.About 30,000-75,000 corneal ulcers cases are reported annually in the US.



Also, as per the Johns Hopkins University in the US, ~30 million children participate in some form of sports, and over 3.5 million injuries are reported each year. Almost one-third of total childhood injuries are sports-related injuries. Additionally, as per the WHO report in 2020, about 10% of the global population is estimated to have severe periodontal diseases.

Thus, the growing prevalence of aforementioned ailments is likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Based on enzyme, the market is segmented into cryopreserved amniotic membrane and dehydrated amniotic membrane. The cryopreserved amniotic membrane segment held a larger share of the market in 2019; whereas, the dehydrated amniotic membrane segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on application, the market is segmented into surgical wounds, ophthalmology, and others. In 2019, surgical wounds segment held the largest share of the market and is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the global amniotic membrane market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and research institute and academic institutes. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; whereas, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



