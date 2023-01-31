AMN Healthcare Earns High Marks in Nation’s Top Gender Equality Index

AMN Healthcare Services Inc

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the sixth year in a row, AMN Healthcare has been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the company’s enduring commitment to gender equality and equity from the boardroom to the newest team members.



The Bloomberg GEI tracks top public companies’ support for gender equality; it’s an essential tool for companies to demonstrate their commitment and for investors to make strategic decisions on how they can invest in their communities and social justice.

“Gender equality is vital to the success of AMN Healthcare and the clients and clinicians we support every day; we know that it helps address longstanding social injustice while building stronger communities and a stronger company,” said AMN Healthcare CEO Cary Grace. “We are honored that Bloomberg GEI recognizes AMN’s commitment and consistently strong results around gender equity and inclusion.”

At AMN Healthcare, 69% of team members are women, including the CEO, Chief People Officer, Chief Legal Officer, Group President & COO of Strategic Talent Solutions, and Divisional and Brand Presidents. Fifty-six percent of the AMN Healthcare Board of Directors are women, which places AMN at the highest levels of Board diversity in the healthcare industry and in the top percentiles among publicly traded companies. In the Bloomberg GEI, AMN Healthcare scored particularly well in the percentage of women in the leadership and talent pipeline.

Gender equality and the AMN Healthcare commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion foster an innovative business strategy and inspire greater creativity and collaboration at all levels of the company. Diversity of viewpoints and life experiences are necessary to create the widest possible range of solutions and innovations to address significant challenges, especially in healthcare, where problems can be acute.

The Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index includes publicly traded companies that score above a performance threshold across five dimensions: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

Story continues

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing, and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com

Media Contact

Jim Gogek

Corporate Communications

AMN Healthcare

(858) 350-3209

Jim.Gogek@amnhealthcare.com Investor Contact

Randle Reece

Director, Investor Relations

AMN Healthcare

(866) 861-3229

investorrelations@amnhealthcare.com



