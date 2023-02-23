Ammunition supplies to Ukraine 'not sustainable'; 5,000 missiles later, war rages on: Live updates

The amount of ammunition the West is sending to Ukraine is "not sustainable" and the defense industry must ramp up production to help turn back the Russian invasion, NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg warned Thursday.

Stoltenberg, in an interview with Sky News, said the war has become a "battle of logistics." He deflected questions about Ukraine's plea for fighter jets, saying the more urgent need is for ammunition, spare parts and maintenance on the weapons systems already supplied to Kyiv.

"This is becoming a grinding war of attrition," Stoltenberg said. "So far we have provided support by digging into our stocks, but consumption of ammunition in Ukraine is much higher than our production. This is not sustainable."

Stoltenberg said allowing Russian leader Vladimir Putin to win the war "would be a tragedy for Ukrainians but also would be dangerous" for the West.

"It would send a send a message to President Putin and authoritarian leaders that when they use force they get what they want," Stoltenberg said.

'WE NEED TO KEEP LIVING: 'We need to keep living': What life is like for Ukrainians a year into Russia's invasion

Developments:

►Russia has fired almost 5,000 missiles into Ukraine since the invasion began a year ago, Ukraine Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov said Thursday. More than 1,000 drone strikes also have targeted the country, he said.

►Russian President Vladimir Putin, marking Russia's Defender of the Fatherland Day on Thursday by meeting with veterans, said the future belongs to Russia. "It is a sacred duty of the state to take care of those who defend the nation," Putin added at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

In this handout provided by Led By Donkeys, activists in London pour paint onto the road to create a giant Ukrainian flag outside the Russian Embassy on Feb., 2023.

'WE WILL NEVER BE THE SAME':Displaced Ukrainian children risk erosion in school, mental health

UN to vote on resolution condemning Russia

The United Nations will vote Thursday on a resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and calling for peace as soon as possible. The resolution, put forward by Ukraine and its allies, stresses "the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in line with the founding U.N. Charter.

Story continues

Russia's invasion of Ukraine was an "affront" to the world's collective conscience, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said.

"Russia’s invasion of Ukraine challenges the principles and values of our multilateral system," he tweeted. "The position of the @UN is unequivocal: We are committed to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders.

Zelenskyy strives to get government house in order

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has removed numerous high-ranking officials over the last few months, stepping up the battle against government corruption that has been historically rampant in Ukraine. Jeffrey Levine is a former U.S. ambassador to Estonia, like Ukraine a former Soviet republic sharing a border with Russia.

“I thought it especially impressive that the President Zelensky has been willing to remove high-ranking officials for corruption in the midst of the war," Levine said. "It further enhances his reputation and will, hopefully, lead to a stronger, more democratic Ukraine when this is all over.”

WE NEED TO KEEP LIVING:What life is like for Ukrainians a year into Russia's invasion

A deeper dive

• 'It's hard, but they're holding on,' On the ground in Ukraine, the war depends on U.S. weapons

• 'WE WILL NEVER BE THE SAME': Displaced Ukrainian children risk erosion in school, mental health

• 'Kyiv stands strong’: Biden declares Putin ‘was wrong,’ marks one year of Russia’s war in Ukraine

• Putin suspends nuclear arms treaty while lashing out at West over Ukraine war

• Joe Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine ahead of Russian invasion anniversary, walks streets of Kyiv

11303273002 View Live Edit gallery Authoring Type Gallery Credit / Byline David Baratz Created By: dbaratz@usatoday.com Last Updated By: jomara@usatoday.com Source USA TODAY Classification news/politics Initial Publish 02/20/23 8:15:46 AM Embargo Date Not embargoed Paywall Type Metered Content



gallery: President Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine, meets with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Return to Asset Tab

President Joe Biden has left Kyiv, Ukraine, after an unannounced visit on Mondayt, Feb. 20, 2023 to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Monday's visit was a gesture of solidarity coming days before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: David Baratz)

SEO Warning

Layout Priority

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live Ukraine Russia updates: NATO ammo supplies 'not sustainable'