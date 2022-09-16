AmmPower Announces Private Placement Offering

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) AmmPower Corp. (the "Company" or "AmmPower") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement consisting of units of the Company at a price of $0.23 per unit (the "Unit") with expected, aggregate gross proceeds up to CAD$2,500,000, with each Unit comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one (1) Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.31 per Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months (the "Offering").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued in the Offering will be subject to a statutory four month hold period. Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals, including approval of the CSE. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Gary Benninger

Chief Executive Officer

About AmmPower

AmmPower is a clean energy company focused on the production of green ammonia. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, with a research and manufacturing facility in Southeast Michigan. The Company is active in all facets of green ammonia production, including the production of green fertilizers, carbon free shipping fuel, and the ‘cracking', or moving of green hydrogen as ammonia. The Company is working on the development of proprietary technologies to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen at scale, including the investigation of unique catalytic reactions to bring down costs and to take advantage of carbon credits in the renewable energy space. AmmPower currently holds several LOIs with ports in Brazil, the United States, and is currently completing its IAMM™ prototype to create green ammonia for the agricultural industry. The Company also holds a lithium exploration property in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and an option on the Titan Property located in Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario.

Story continues

For More Information please visit www.ammpower.com, or contact AmmPower Investor Relations: +1 248-662-5565, invest@ammpower.com

Forward-Looking Statements ‎

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, ‎‎‎including with respect to the Offering, including the total proceeds, use of proceeds and potential completion of the Offering. The Company ‎‎provides forward-‎looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current ‎‎expectations and plans ‎relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be ‎‎appropriate for other ‎purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and ‎‎uncertainties that may be general ‎or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, ‎‎forecasts, predictions, projections, or ‎conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not ‎‎be correct, and that objectives, ‎strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and ‎‎uncertainties include but are not ‎limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings ‎‎under the Company's SEDAR profile ‎at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify ‎‎important factors that could cause ‎actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those ‎‎described in forward-looking information, ‎there may be other factors that cause actions, events or ‎‎results not to be as anticipated, estimated or ‎intended. There can be no assurance that such information ‎‎will prove to be accurate as actual results and ‎future events could differ materially from those ‎‎anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims ‎any intention or obligation to update or revise any ‎‎forward-looking information, whether as a result of ‎new information, future events or otherwise unless ‎‎required by law.‎

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE: AmmPower Corp.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/716260/AmmPower-Announces-Private-Placement-Offering



