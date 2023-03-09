Ammonium Nitrate Market Share, Growing Worldwide Demand, Outlook and Global Forecast by 2030

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

key players operating in the ammonium nitrate market are Sigdo Koppers Group, CF Industries Holdings, Inc, Incitec Pivot Ltd., Neochim Ad, EuroChem Group AG, OSTCHEM Holding Company, Fertiberia SA, Borealis AG, San Corporation and more players profiled.

Pune, India, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ammonium nitrate market size is expected to showcase substantial growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the increasing demand for high crop yield and the growing government focus for beautification of gardens across public places that will boost the adoption of advanced ammonium nitrate across the globe.

Ammonium nitrate is a chemical compound that is widely used in the fertilizer industry, as well as in various other applications such as explosives, mining, and construction. The ammonium nitrate market is driven by the demand for fertilizers, as well as by the increasing use of ammonium nitrate in the mining and construction industries.

The fertilizers segment holds the largest share in the ammonium nitrate market, due to the growing global population and increasing demand for food. The mining and construction segments are also expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the increasing use of ammonium nitrate as an explosive.

Request a Free Sample PDF Brochure: 

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/ammonium-nitrate-market-102305

List of the Companies Operating in the Global Market for Ammonium Nitrate:

  • Yara International ASA

  • Orica Ltd

  • Sigdo Koppers Group

  • CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

  • Incitec Pivot Ltd.

  • Neochim Ad

  • EuroChem Group AG

  • OSTCHEM Holding Company

  • Fertiberia SA

  • Borealis AG

  • San Corporation

  • Abu Qir Fertilizers Co.

  • Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals

  • CSBP Limited

  • Uralchem

  • Others

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2019 – 2021

Forecast Year

2023 – 2030

Segments Covered

By Application, By End Use Industries and Regional

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World

Countries Covered

Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Segmentation:

Ammonium Nitrate market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2023-2030, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for consumption value by Type, and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Get Your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/ammonium-nitrate-market-102305

Ammonium Nitrate Market Analysis and Insights:

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Ammonium Nitrate, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Ammonium Nitrate.

DRIVING FACTORS

There are several driving factors behind the growth of the ammonium nitrate market:

Growing demand for fertilizers: Ammonium nitrate is widely used in the production of fertilizers, which are essential for increasing crop yields and meeting the growing demand for food. The global population is expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, which will drive the demand for fertilizers and hence, the ammonium nitrate market.

Increasing use of explosives in mining and construction: Ammonium nitrate is a key ingredient in explosives used in mining and construction. As the demand for minerals and construction materials grows, the demand for explosives will also increase, driving the growth of the ammonium nitrate market.

Rising demand for ammonium nitrate in the defense sector: Ammonium nitrate is used in the production of explosives used by the military and defense industry. The increasing need for national security and defense is expected to drive the demand for ammonium nitrate in this sector.

Growing demand for biofuels: Ammonium nitrate is used as a nitrogen source in the production of biofuels. The increasing demand for biofuels as a renewable energy source is expected to drive the growth of the ammonium nitrate market.

Government initiatives and subsidies: Governments around the world are providing subsidies and incentives for the production and use of fertilizers, which is expected to boost the growth of the ammonium nitrate market. Additionally, regulatory initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are expected to drive the demand for biofuels, which will further boost the market growth.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The ammonium nitrate market is geographically segmented into several regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Here are some regional insights into the ammonium nitrate market:

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region dominates the ammonium nitrate market, accounting for more than 40% of the global market share. The growth in this region is mainly driven by the increasing demand for fertilizers in countries such as China and India, as well as the growing mining and construction activities.

North America: The North American region is a significant market for ammonium nitrate, with the United States being the largest producer and consumer of the chemical. The demand for ammonium nitrate in this region is primarily driven by the agriculture sector and the mining industry.

Europe: Europe is a mature market for ammonium nitrate, with limited growth opportunities. However, the demand for ammonium nitrate in this region is primarily driven by the agricultural sector and the increasing use of ammonium nitrate in the defense industry.

South America: South America is a significant market for ammonium nitrate, with Brazil being the largest producer and consumer of the chemical in the region. The demand for ammonium nitrate in South America is primarily driven by the agricultural sector and the increasing use of explosives in the mining industry.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:           

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/ammonium-nitrate-market-102305

Industry Development:

Ammonium nitrate is a chemical compound that is widely used as a fertilizer in the agricultural industry, as well as in the production of explosives for mining and other industrial purposes. The development of the ammonium nitrate industry has been shaped by various factors, including market demand, regulatory requirements, and technological advancements.

One of the main drivers of the ammonium nitrate industry is the growing demand for food due to the increasing global population. Ammonium nitrate is a key component in nitrogen-based fertilizers, which are essential for crop growth and yield. As a result, the agricultural industry is one of the largest consumers of ammonium nitrate, and its demand is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.

Another factor that has influenced the development of the ammonium nitrate industry is regulatory requirements. The production, transportation, and storage of ammonium nitrate are subject to strict safety regulations due to its explosive nature. The industry has had to adapt to these regulations by implementing safety measures such as specialized storage facilities, transportation protocols, and safety training for workers.

Technological advancements have also played a role in the development of the ammonium nitrate industry. New processes have been developed to increase efficiency and reduce costs in the production of ammonium nitrate, such as the use of catalysts and the implementation of energy-saving technologies. In addition, new applications for ammonium nitrate have been developed, such as its use as a source of nitrogen for the production of biodegradable plastics.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Facility Expansion by Major Companies to Expand Their Product Portfolio

The global market for ammonium nitrate is fragmented by the presence of major companies striving to maintain a stronghold by expanding their facilities to cater to the growing demand from industrial applications such as agriculture, mining, and others. In addition to this, the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and partnership by other key players is anticipated to favor the growth of the market.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Who is the largest producer of ammonium nitrate?

Answer: Russian Federation is the top country by ammonium nitrate production in the world.

What companies make ammonium nitrate?

Answer: Some of the key players in the global Ammonium Nitrate includes Incitec Pivot Ltd., Neochim Ad, EuroChem Group AG, OSTCHEM Holding Company, Fertiberia SA, Borealis AG, San Corporation

Check out more Related Insights

Ammonium Sulfate Market to Reach USD 1.50 Billion by 2028 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2028

Aluminum Composite Panels Market to Hit USD 8.71 Billion by 2026 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Latest Stories

  • Ivanka Trump throws brothers and father under bus in New York fraud suit

    Ivanka Trump says she was not involved in preparing fraudulent financial statements that form the core of the $250m fraud suit against her father’s company

  • The EU is buying up Russian liquefied natural gas at the highest level in 3 years, think tank says

    The EU snapped up 19.2 billion cubic meters of Russian liquefied natural gas last year, a 35% increase from 2021.

  • 'It's impossible': Grocery CEOs say they are not causing food inflation

    All three leaders say grocers are not responsible for soaring food prices, noting that this period of high food inflation is a global phenomenon.

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • UPDATE 7-Dutch to restrict semiconductor tech exports to China, joining US effort

    The Netherlands' government on Wednesday said it plans new restrictions on exports of semiconductor technology to protect national security, joining the U.S. effort to curb chip exports to China. The announcement marked the first concrete move by the Dutch, who oversee essential chipmaking technology, toward adopting rules urged by Washington to hobble China's chipmaking industry and slow its military advances. The U.S. in October imposed sweeping export restrictions on shipments of American chipmaking tools to China, but for the restrictions to be effective it needs other key suppliers in the Netherlands and Japan, who produce key chipmaking technology, to agree.

  • Dominion Voting sued Fox News for defamation over election fraud claims: What we know

    Dominion filed a series of defamation lawsuits against key election deniers, suggesting their unfounded claims caused “severe damage” to the company.

  • Grocery CEOs deny accusations that food price inflation is driven by profit-mongering

    OTTAWA — The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on food-related profits have remained low. The CEOs and presidents of Loblaw Cos. Ltd., Metro Inc. and Empire Co. Ltd. — which operates chains including Sobeys, Safeway and FreshCo — told members of Parliament it is false to suggest that grocers are responsible for high prices, and food inflation is a global problem. Galen Weston, the chairman and presid

  • 'It is simply not true' — Grocery CEOs push back at price-gouging allegations

    The heads of Canada's biggest grocery chains pushed back at allegations they are profiteering from high inflation on Wednesday, telling lawmakers that they aren't the cause of high food prices — and claiming their profit margins are as razor thin as ever. "We are not profiting from inflation, it doesn't matter how many times you say it ... it is simply not true," said Michael Medline, the CEO of Empire Foods, which owns Sobeys, FreshCo, Farm Boy, Foodland and other chains. Medline was speaking t

  • India's oil deals with Russia dent decades-old dollar dominance

    U.S.-led international sanctions on Russia have begun to erode the dollar's decades-old dominance of international oil trade as most deals with India - Russia's top outlet for seaborne crude - have been settled in other currencies. India's oil trade, in response to the turmoil of sanctions and the Ukraine war, provides the strongest evidence so far of a shift into other currencies that could prove lasting. The country is the world's number three importer of oil and Russia became its leading supplier after Europe shunned Moscow's supplies following its invasion of Ukraine begun in February last year.

  • Job openings, quitting fell, layoffs rose in January as labor market cooled

    Job openings declined in January while layoffs increased in signs demand for workers may be easing. The number of people quitting jobs also fell.

  • Airbus narrows delivery gap, reinstates Qatar jet orders

    European planemaker Airbus narrowed a jetliner delivery gap compared with last year after a sharp increase in February and turned the page on a major legal dispute with Qatar Airways by reinstating billions of dollars of plane orders. The world's largest planemaker said on Tuesday it had handed 46 jets to customers in February, more than twice the 20 jets which had marked a disappointing start to the year in January. Deliveries for the first two months reached 66 jets, down 13 from a year earlier.

  • Turkey's ruling party presents gas reform in step towards trading hub

    Turkey's ruling AK Party presented a draft law to parliament on Wednesday aimed at establishing a competitive natural gas market as the country attempts to become a gas trading hub bringing together suppliers and consumers. President Vladimir Putin proposed setting up a gas hub in Turkey in October after explosions that damaged Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea. Turkey, which currently imports all its gas needs and has extensive LNG import infrastructure, believes it can leverage its existing and new trade relations to become a hub.

  • UPDATE 4-Nvidia, AMD grapple with latest U.S. curbs on China's Inspur

    Nvidia Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and other tech firms are scrambling to assess whether they must halt sales to units of China's Inspur Group Ltd after its addition to a U.S. export blacklist last week. The United States last week added Inspur to its trade blacklist for allegedly acquiring U.S.-origin items in support of the China's military modernization efforts. The listing means that companies cannot sell Inspur items like semiconductors, which are made with U.S. tools, unless they apply for and get licenses, which are likely to be denied.

  • Heathrow mulls legal action after being forced to cut passenger fees

    Heathrow Airport is considering legal action after it was told to cut passenger fees by the regulator amid a row with airlines.

  • Oil extends losses amid US rate-hike concerns

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday as fears that more aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes would pressure economic growth and oil demand outweighed a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stocks. Both oil benchmarks had dropped by more than 3% on Tuesday after comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank would likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data. Brent crude futures were down 63 cents, or 0.8%, to $82.66 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 92 cents, or 1.2%, to $76.66 a barrel.

  • US senators reintroduce bill to pressure OPEC oil producer group

    A group of bipartisan U.S. senators on Wednesday said they have reintroduced legislation to pressure the OPEC oil production group to stop making output cuts. The so-called No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels, or NOPEC, bill was reintroduced by senators Chuck Grassley, a Republican, and Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, and others on the Judiciary Committee. If passed by the committee, both chambers of Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, NOPEC would change U.S. antitrust law to revoke the sovereign immunity that has protected OPEC+ members and their national oil companies from lawsuits over price collusion.

  • Oil Prices Are Set To Rise Throughout 2023

    Most forecasters seem to expect higher prices for oil later this year as increasing global demand is set to outpace supply

  • 'We need to get Monday back' and get people in the office earlier in the week, says the CEO of the world's largest insurance marketplace

    John Neal was talking to the FT about getting brokers and underwriters back on Lloyd's trading floor earlier in the week.

  • 6 companies that struck it big on China's zero-COVID policies and came out on top after 3 years of lockdowns

    A select few firms saw tremendous growth as cities locked down and China closed itself off to global travel.

  • Ontario launches Grade 11 program to work toward skilled-trade apprenticeship

    PICKERING, Ont. — Ontario will allow students in Grade 11 to begin working toward their apprenticeships in skilled trades. Education Minister Stephen Lecce says it's a deal that lets high school students earn credits toward a secondary school diploma while they apprentice. Lecce says the change is designed to get students into the trades faster. The province says the construction industry will need 72,000 new workers by 2027. Premier Doug Ford's government has pledged to build 1.5 million homes