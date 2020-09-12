‘Ammonite’ Review: Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan Can’t Spark a Fire in Francis Lee’s Chilly Romance

We meet palaeontologist Mary Anning’s work first, a giant fossil hustled into a museum, shoved brusquely past a working woman, and delivered to a place of honor among a pack of nattering white men. It’s a fitting start for “Ammonite,” a film about the kind of people who spend their lives searching out the giant ribbed and spiraled fossils of the extinct underwater mollusks and the kind of people trapped in shells of their own making. In Francis Lee’s “Ammonite,” those people are one and the same, care of fictitious spins on Mary (Kate Winslet) and her geologist friend Charlotte Murchison (Saoirse Ronan). , a film about restrained people that itself is so buttoned-up as to be impenetrable.

It offers a strong start, as Lee layers key observations about both of his leads and the town of Lyme Regis on the coast of the English Channel, a desolate location where they will spend most of their time together. These early indicators will have to carry the film and its characters throughout its nearly two-hour running time, which grows more removed by the minute. Stéphane Fontaine’s cinematography, all dark shadows and foggy ocean vistas, echoes that iciness, though the single scene that takes place in full sunlight hints at a more vibrant film underneath. It has the effect of sucking in a breath of fresh air, and even the actors seem more alive within it.

During her first meeting with the solitary and biting Mary, Charlotte stays mostly out of the frame. Stuck in a seemingly cold marriage and suffering from a “mild melancholia” that appears to have struck after a very real tragedy, she’s a mute thing still unable to hide her latent curiosity with the world around her. Left behind by her fossil-hunting husband — he’s a great believer in the power of sea bathing and walks, both easy to come by in Lyme — Charlotte is also expected to tag along on Mary’s fossil-finding missions, and she eventually sparks to both the pastime and her prickly host.

What bonds people can be hard to grasp, but Lee and his stars occasionally alight on small, pivotal moments that nearly explain their growing attraction. When Mary asks Charlotte her opinion (likely a rare occasion with her blowhard husband), Charlotte glows with pleasure. In another scene, one look from Mary sees Charlotte zip from loud laughter to great, heaving sobs and it starts to chip away at both of their shells. Still, those moments are in short supply, and fade far too soon.

Eventually bonded by a hazy combination of happenstance, respect, and possibly boredom, Mary and Charlotte jump into a secret romance. Despite Winslet and Ronan slipping into their characters with gusto, Lee’s screenplay lets them down. The script is littered with cliches, from the “oh, we’ve just got the one bed” scenario that bolsters many a romance novel, to delivering important character details by way of feverish sleep-talking and serendipitous glances that land on characters during revelatory moments. These tropes are common to heterosexual stories and utilizing them in a lesbian romance could be refreshing in its own way, but “Ammonite” doesn’t use them for anything new; it’s just another way to force along a slim story.

Inevitably (and not without cause), “Ammonite” will be compared to another recent Neon release: Celine Sciamma’s luscious “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.” The films share material traits; they’re both period-set pieces that take place on windswept beaches and oddly empty residences, and follow a pair of unexpected would-be lovers thrown together at the desire of the people who control their lives. In emotional content, however, their differences loom large. While Sciamma’s film was just as concerned with her characters’ interior lives (and not only her central pair, but other important women around them), after its first act “Ammonite” can muster no such interest.

That extends to the film’s big love scene, a purposefully disengaged sequence that unfolds during Mary and Charlotte’s most desperate hours together. The actresses reportedly helped choreograph the scene, and while it sees the stars moving and touching in ways that are believable (and certainly not porn-style “sexy”), it is still possessed by sensibilities more ready-made for the movies. (To put in a less decorous fashion: It’s unfortunate that, even with women calling the shots, “Ammonite” still seems happy to deliver male-gaze-y ideals about how quickly a sex act can bring a woman to the heights of pleasure.) Even in their most intimate scene, Mary and Charlotte and their love remain at a remove.