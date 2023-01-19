Ammonia Market to Reach Value of US$ 34 Bn by 2031, Note Analysts at TMR

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global ammonia market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 34 Bn by 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). This aside, the study finds that the market for ammonia is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2031.

Key players in the ammonia market are using varied strategies such as joint venture, merger, and collaboration in order to maintain their leading positions in the market. This aside, companies are investing heavily in R&Ds in order to support their product innovation strategies. Such efforts are anticipated to help in the rapid expansion of the global ammonia market, according to analysts at TMR.

Request FREE Sample Report (choose the corporate mail ID to receive top attention) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1307

Ammonia Market: Key Findings

Ammonia finds key application in the production of ammonium nitrate fertilizer, which is known for helping in releasing nitrogen, a key nutrient in the growth of different plants such as lawns and farm crops. According to the statistics, the major part of ammonia manufactured globally is utilized in fertilizers in order to boost the food production. Generally, the composition of any food crop is depleted from the nutrient supplies present in the soil. Over the period of past few years, there has been rise in the adoption ammonia-based fertilizers by farmers in order to develop healthy crops and maintain the productivity of soil. This factor is expected to help in the ammonia market growth during the forecast period.

Ammonia is gaining traction as a refrigerant gas and finds wide application in different air-conditioning equipment. It is being increasingly utilized owing to many properties that play important role in absorption of large amounts of heat from the surroundings. Hence, a rise in the air-conditioning equipment across the globe is anticipated to fuel the sales growth in the market, states a TMR report on the ammonia market revenue analysis.

Ammonia is in high demand owing to its different application such as neutralizer, stabilizer, and a nitrogen source in cold storage, waste and wastewater treatment, rubber, food & beverage, and pulp & paper industries. This aside, increase in the use of ammonia as a key component in manufacturing products such as explosives, plastics, pesticides, colors, and textiles is creating notable business opportunities in the market.

Different ammonium byproducts including ammonium hydroxide are being utilized in the production of various household cleaning products used in the cleaning of sinks, tubs, countertops, tiles, and toilets. This factor denotes that the global ammonia market is expected to gain sizable business opportunities during the forecast period, states a TMR review.

Story continues

Buy this Premium Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1307<ype=S

Ammonia Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in the utilization of ammonia across manifold end-use industries such as agriculture, pharmaceutical, textile, mining, and pulp & paper industry is expected to fuel the sales growth in the global market

Increasing need for boosting the food production capabilities in order to cater to the food requirements of rising worldwide population is anticipated to drive the ammonia market shares in the near future

Surge in the application of ammonia in purification of water supplies is expected to create lucrative prospects in the market, states a TMR study that sheds light on the ammonia market top key players

Ammonia Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Yara International

BASF SE

Sumitomo Chemical

Ostchem Holding

ACRON

Honeywell International

Helm AG

Togliattiazot

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Ube Industries

Request for Customization - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=1307

Ammonia Market Segmentation

Form

Gas

Liquid

Powder

End Use

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Pulp & Paper

Textile

Mining

Others (including Food & Beverages and Petroleum)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Browse More Chemicals And Materials Reports by TMR:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/735895/Ammonia-Market-to-Reach-Value-of-US-34-Bn-by-2031-Note-Analysts-at-TMR



