AMMO, Inc. Announces Overwhelming Response to Recent Donation Offer to Ukrainian Armed Forces – Directions to Donate and Support AMMO’s Charitable Efforts

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, and a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components, today announced it has received overwhelming support for its offer to donate 1,000,000 rounds of ammunition to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s Chairman & CEO, commented, “We’ve received an overwhelming response from our shareholders, customers, vendors and partners in support of our donation offer to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces in their fight for freedom. I’m grateful for everyone’s generosity and willingness to provide additional financial support to supplement our efforts. The management team is working around the clock to navigate the logistical and legal complexities involved in seeing that the ammunition is swiftly delivered to the proper parties in Ukraine.

“With the folks supporting our Company as shareholders by investing in POWW, it is important to us to make certain we ensure all of our current and incoming shareholders and supporters see their gracious offers to donate directed in real-time to support the brave men, women and children in Ukraine. As a result, we ask that you direct your donations as follows:

CARE (Charity Navigator rating of 92.64 out of 100)

https://my.care.org/site/Donation2?dfid=31071&mfcpref=T&31071.donation=form1&ssrc=172220UCFM00&ssubsrc=FY22UkraineCrisisFundMO

“We will send out supplemental information about Ukrainian support activities and opportunities as they arise, and appreciate your investing support in AMMO which provides the foundation for the work we have been able to do with the Ukrainian people.”

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes its own branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, and armor piercing rounds for military use. For more information, please visit: www.ammo-inc.com.

About GunBroker.com

GunBroker.com is the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, GunBroker.com currently sells none of the items listed on its website. Third-party sellers list items on the site and Federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, GunBroker.com is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, air guns, archery equipment, knives and swords, firearms accessories and hunting/shooting gear online. GunBroker.com promotes responsible ownership of guns and firearms. For more information, please visit: www.gunbroker.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.

