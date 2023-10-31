Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 30, 2023

Amkor Technology, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.54, expectations were $0.53.

Operator: Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Amkor Technology Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Diego and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' remarks, we will conduct the question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Jennifer Jue, head of Investor Relations. Ms. Jue, please go ahead.

Jennifer Jue: Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Amkor's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Giel Rutten, our Chief Executive Officer; and Megan Faust, our Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings press release was filed with the SEC this afternoon and is available on the Investor Relations page of our website, along with the presentation slides that accompany today's call. During this presentation, we will use non-GAP financial measures, and you can find the reconciliation to the US GAAP equivalent on our website. We will make forward-looking statements about our expectations for Amkor's future performance based on the environment as we currently see it.

Of course, actual results could differ. Please refer to our press release and SEC filings for information on risk factors, uncertainties, and exceptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations. Please note that the financial results discussed today are preliminary, And final data will be included in our Form 10-Q. And now, I'll turn the call over to Giel.

Giel Rutten: Thank you, Jennifer. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining the call today. Amkor delivered solid results in the third quarter with both revenue and profitability at the high end of guidance. Revenue of $1.82 billion was up 25% sequentially, driven by the growth in advanced packaging, supporting the launch of premium tier smartphones. Year-to-date, revenue of $4.8 billion was down 8% versus prior year, reflecting strong outperformance compared to an estimated semiconductor industry decline of over 15% in that same period. Although we observe improvements in certain areas like smartphones and PCs, overall macroeconomic conditions continue to dampen end market demand and inventory levels remain elevated in some markets.

Looking forward, we remain confident that the secular growth drivers for the industry remain in place and that Amkor is well positioned to outperform the industry with our strategic focus on advanced packaging and our broad geographic footprint. Now let me review the dynamics in each of our end markets. Revenue within our communication end market has remained strong throughout this industry cycle, despite overall smartphone units projected to decline for the second year in a row. Third quarter revenue set a new record, crossing the $1 billion mark with a sequential growth of 69% and a year-on-year growth of 3%. Amkor holds a leading position throughout premium tier smartphones, build on our technology expertise and our proven track record as a trusted partner for co-developing innovative solutions and delivering operational excellence.

Our advanced packaging technology supports a wide range of applications and functionality throughout the phone. With our advanced SiP technology for heterogeneous integration, we enable continuous innovation in form factor, functionality and performance. Devices supporting 5G connectivity, RF, camera applications, touch and display controllers, memory and sensors, utilize advanced SiP technology, which drove the communication revenue to new record levels. Amkor’s broad technology portfolio, scale and focus on operational excellence are key drivers for further growing our footprint in premium tier smartphones. Overall revenue from the automotive and industrial end market was flat sequentially as well as year-to-date. But year-to-date revenue for advanced packaging in this market is up 15% versus the same period last year.

Although we have observed some near term variability in certain applications with ongoing inventory control measures by certain customers, we expect that the trend of increasing semiconductor content per car will continue. Advanced driver assistance systems generate growth in multiple applications, from cameras and high-performance processors to sensors like radar and LiDAR. Growth in the EV segment is leading innovation in electrification, especially with the introduction of wide band gap materials like silicon carbide and gallium nitride. These materials enable improvements in power efficiency and charging infrastructure. As the leading automotive OSAT, we are strategically expanding our capacity and technology base for automotive solutions, notably in our factories in Europe, Japan and Korea, in support of regional supply chains for critical automotive semiconductors.

In these regions, we have built a pipeline for future growth by partnering with lead customers for new applications utilizing advanced technology portfolio. Mixed near-term dynamics impacted our revenue in the computing end market, resulting in a sequential decline of 14%. Strong demand for leading edge advanced packaging technology supporting high-performance computing devices for AI and other data center applications was offset by product lifecycle changeovers and excess inventory corrections in more mature computing segments. Amkor is leading the OSAT supply chain with a deployment of 2.5D technologies, integrating high bandwidth memory and ASIC on interposer, combined with module attach on substrates. To support the strong demand now and in the future, we are optimizing line utilization and expect capacity to double by the end of the year.

And with our planned investments coming online by Q2 next year, we will have more than tripled our capacity compared to the second quarter of this year. Amkor is well positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the computing market with our broad advanced packaging portfolio and established relationship with lead customers and foundries. Revenue within the consumer end market remains stable sequentially. The headwinds impacting this market continue to dampen demand. Reduced consumer spending, excess inventory, and product lifecycle changeovers in the IoT wearable market are still holding back a full recovery. Beyond this cycle, we expect the IoT wearable market will diversify and grow, and we are expanding capacity and investing in our advanced SiP technology to drive manufacturing scale and innovation.

We are engaged with multiple customers across a diverse set of products ranging from audio devices, smartwatches, and the emerging AR VR experience. Within our new Vietnam location, we are qualifying new advanced SiP consumer products that we expect to ramp to high volume in the second half of 2024. In the third quarter, our manufacturing organization demonstrated operational excellence and supply reliability to support the significant advanced packaging ramp within premium tier smartphones. Geopolitical dynamics continue to impact the semiconductor supply chain. With our broad geographic footprint across multiple countries in Asia and in Europe, Amkor is uniquely positioned to support our customers with reliable and cost-effective manufacturing.

We are actively working with our customers on programs that will support diversifying and de-risking their supply chains. In the US, we are progressing our discussions to establish an advanced packaging and test facility. We have submitted our pre-application for CHIPS funding and are actively working with customers and partners on long-term commitments to secure a US manufacturing supply chain. On October 11th, we held a grand opening ceremony for our Vietnam manufacturing site. The [indiscernible] campus further diversifies and strengthens our broad geographic footprint. And qualifications of new programs is progressing for advanced SiP and memory technology. Vietnam is an attractive location for our customers. We believe that the evolving local semiconductor ecosystem coupled with Amkor’s advanced packaging, scale and expertise, will deliver a cost effective and reliable manufacturing location.

Now let me turn to the fourth quarter outlook. With the ongoing uncertainties in the market, we are observing several customers taking a prudent position on inventory to close out the year. With this backdrop, we are expecting the fourth quarter to be softer and seasonal, with revenue of $1.675 billion at the midpoint of guidance. Although it is taking longer than anticipated to recover from this industry cycle, we believe that the secular growth drivers for the semiconductor industry remain in place. And with our leading technology portfolio, scale, and global footprint, Amkor is poised to accelerate as the market recovers. With that, I will now turn the call over to Megan to provide more detailed financial information.

Megan Faust: Thank you, Giel, and good afternoon, everyone. Third quarter revenue of $1.82 billion was up 25% sequentially, primarily driven by advanced packaging, supporting the launch of premium tier smartphones. We achieved a notable highlight with communications growing to a quarterly record of over $1 billion. Given the increase in utilization and leverage in our financial model, our EPS more than doubled sequentially to $0.54. For the first three quarters of this year, Amkor's revenue is down 8% compared to 2022. Amkor's market share gains in communications, together with its diversified end market landscape and strategic focus on advanced packaging is mitigating cyclical variability and providing the resilience needed to perform better than the industry.

Gross margin for the third quarter was 15.5%, and gross profit increased over 50% sequentially to $283 million. With effective cost discipline, manufacturing costs, defined as cost of goods sold less materials, only increased 3% sequentially, allowing for significant flow through to gross profit. Optimizing utilization is the key variable to improving profitability. Operating expenses for the third quarter came in as expected at $116 million. Operating income more than doubled sequentially to $167 million, and operating margin expanded nearly 400 basis points to 9.1%. Net income for the third quarter was $133 million, resulting in EPS of $0.54. Third quarter EBITDA was $333 million and EBITDA margin was 18.3%. We ended the quarter with $1.2 billion of cash and short-term investments and our total liquidity was $1.9 billion.

Our total debt as of the end of the third quarter is $1.1 billion and our debt to EBITDA ratio is 0.9 times. Amkor has exercised cost and CapEx discipline during this cycle, and our strong balance sheet demonstrates financial strength. We continued to invest strategically in our global manufacturing footprint during the industry cycle, and we completed our new Vietnam factory on schedule. This state-of-the-art factory will support advanced packaging growth, offer our customers an alternative to diversify their global supply chain, and provide for capacity expansion when we exit the current cycle. Moving on to our fourth quarter outlook, we expect Q4 revenue to be $1.675 billion at the midpoint of guidance. We observe customers taking a cautious approach in Q4 to control inventory.

Although we see improvement in some areas, overall macroeconomic conditions continue to dampen end market demand. We expect gross margin to be between 14% and 16%. We expect operating expenses to increase to around $120 million as we start to onboard our new Vietnam factory. We expect our full-year effective tax rate to be around 17%. Fourth quarter net income is expected to be between $80 million and $120 million, resulting in EPS of $0.32 to $0.49. Our full year CapEx target remains at $750 million. We have chosen to continue to invest strategically through this cycle to expand our global manufacturing footprint and strengthen our technology leadership position in advanced packaging to build foundations for future growth. Amkor recently celebrated its 55th anniversary and 25th year as a public company by ringing the NASDAQ closing bell.

We are proud of our rich history and what we have accomplished over the past five decades. Our scale and leadership position in the OSAT market allows us to bring enabling technology to the world's leading semiconductor company. With that, we will now open the call up for your question. Operator?

