On Amitabh Bachchan's 78th Birthday, Take a Look at Some of His Hit Songs

Hindi cinema’s angry young man Amitabh Bachchan turns 78 on October 11 and it is no doubt that he still rules Bollywood when it comes to his acting performances.

Bachchan made his debut in 1969 with Khwaja Ahmad Abbas’s Saat Hindustani. Since then the actor epitomised the angry young man fighting the corrupt system character through movies like Zanjeer, Deewar, Coolie, Sholay and many more.

In 2020, he proved once again how he still remains one of the best actors of Hindi cinema with his performance in Gulabo Sitabo which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie premiered on Amazon Prime in April this year.

However, apart from acting the actor has also given bollywood some of its most iconic songs through his movies. It is not just the songs that are picturised on him but some of the songs that he himself sung in his symbolic baritone voice.

Take a look at some of Bachchan’s most memorable songs:

My Name is Anthony Gonsalves

The song from the multi-starrer Amar Akbar Anthony remains one of Bachchan’s most fun numbers. The song starts with an interesting rapid blow of words in english which then culminates into the song. The video also features actress Parveen Babi. It is sung by Kishore Kumar and composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal.

Main Hoon Don

Even though Shah Rukh Khan featured in a modern rendition of this song in 2006, Amitabh Bachchan is still the OG Don. The 1978 movie remains Bachchan’s most iconic performance. Composed by Kalayanji Anandji, Main Hoon Don was sung by KishoreKumar.

Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

This song from the 1975 movie Sholay has become the friendship anthem for Indians. Picturised on Dharamendra and Amitabh who played the best friends Veeru and Jai, this song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey. The music was composed by RD Burman.

Jaha Teri Ye Nazar Hai

This quirky song from the 1981 movie Kaalia was sung by Kishore Kumar. It is picturised on Amitabh and Amjad Khan who played Gabbar Singh in Sholay.