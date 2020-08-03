Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Fans on Raksha Bandhan, Shares Family Pics

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media on late night Sunday and wished everyone on the happy occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Big B shared some family pictures featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Aaradhya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan to mark the day.

"and tomorrow be the festival of protection and security for the sister by the brother .. a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble , to safeguard her from all evil that may erupt about and to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side. Raksha Bandhan : ‘raksha’ to protect ; ‘bandhan’ to tie to bond to hold together. Our ‘samaaj’ does possess centuries old traditions that make us all valuable .. in the essence of behavioural convictions .. such convictions that can never be betrayed or dissolved .. they are the crafted genius of writings on stone .. forever (sic)," wrote Big B as he shared a picture collage of family members on the festival of Rakhi.

Meanwhile, Big B also confirmed on social media on Sunday that he has been discharged from the Nanavati hospital after successful coronavirus treatment. He was diagnosed with he infection on July 11, along with Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya of the Bachchan family.

Aishwarya and Aardhya were released from the hospital on July 27. Big B's discharge followed on August 2. Abhishek remains under medical care still.