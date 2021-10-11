Amitabh Bachchan Turns 79: Here are Twitter Moments of the Angry Young Man That You Cannot Miss

Amitabh Bachchan has etched his name in the history of Bollywood, deeper than all actors in the industry. The ‘Angry Young Man’ of the 70s is celebrating the last year in his 70s. In addition to the massive fan following worldwide, the actor has an equally monumental following on social media. His Twitter account currently stands at 46.2 million followers. On his 79th birthday, we bring you some iconic Big B Twitter moments that cannot and should not be missed.

KBC Meme Fest

Memes are the most viral phenomenon of social media. Therefore, it is impossible that Big B and memes do not meet. Bachchan’s ultra-popular show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, became a desirable launchpad for some hilarious memes over the internet.

Here are some of the bests we found for you:

This one is a thread on KBC-themed lockdown memes, and trust us, every scroll is worth it.

Vijay’s Take On Twitter Followers

Although Amitabh Bachchan has a huge number of followers, the actor, a few years ago, almost got on Twitter’s nerves. (It was done jokingly, but what a show Big B put on!)

The Hilarious Call Outs By Big B On Unanswered Birthday Wishes

The biggest star in Bollywood is also the humblest as putting his position in Bollywood aside, he wishes his friends and colleagues on their birthdays. However, things turn out like this when you do not reply to Big B:

The ‘Geet’ Hidden Inside Big B

In the movie ‘Jab We Met,’ Geet said, “Main Apni Favourite Hoon.” Looks like there is a Geet living inside Big B and his Twitter handle is the proof. We won’t say but show. You will get what we’re saying by looking at these tweets.

See what we mean?

We wish ‘The Star Of The Millennium’ a very happy Birthday!

