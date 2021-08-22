Amitabh Bachchan Shares a Precious Throwback, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar Cheer For Him

In his 52-year Bollywood career, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has managed to captivate his audience with his memorable performances. The actor who has many new films in his kitty, recently made fans nostalgic after he shared a throwback picture from his youth. Big B shared a black-and-white picture where he looked dapper in a suit and bow-tie. Needless to say, his fans took to the comment section to shower him with complements.

The actor captioned the picture with a couple of lines in Hindi. He wrote that ones youth fades away in a blink of an eye, and only memories of that time remain in the end. The post garnered a lot of likes and comments from other actors as well. Ranveer Singh wrote, “Heart throb!” Farhan Akhtar, on the other hand, wrote, “Super,” with a star emoji. His daughter Shweta Nanda commented “Love you,” with a heart emoji. Actor Rohit Roy said, “omg” with heart-eyes emojis.

Recently, the megastar took to the app to share a colourful collage of himself. The fun-loving star could be seen sporting a trendy jacket with jeans. He wrote, “just.”

The actor recently shared the trailer of his upcoming film Chehre. Directed by Rumi Jaffery, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza, Anu Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Big B will be seen in Chehre, Brahmastra and Jhund. He has several other films to shoot like MayDay, Project K, The Intern and Goodbye. He is also set to begin the thirteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here