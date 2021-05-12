Amitabh Bachchan Shares Details of His COVID Relief Contributions

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share details about his COVID relief contributions. The veteran actor wrote that he has donated about Rs 15 crore and will not shy away from contributing more, even if that means taking money from his own funds.

Amitabh also clarified that the amount he is contributing will surpass the Rs 2 crore figure that has been doing the rounds.

"“In this battle against this virus, many have contributed and continue to be resolved in more .. the mention in the information circles resounds with the 2 cr that I donated for the care Centre in Delhi for the moment .. but as days go by the figure of my personal contribution and donation shall be about 15 crore rupees.”" - Amitabh Bachchan, Veteran actor

Big B added, "Of course such figures are beyond my means , but I work and labour and resolve to dig into my earnings for those that need it most and with the kindness of the Almighty have been able to give this amount .. in time , if I am able to harness some more of my personal funds I shall not hesitate to contribute more.”

Amitabh also said that he is helping out people in the industry who are struggling financially. ”And there are those colleagues and friends that have run into difficult times financially .. they too have been given funds to tide over some of the trouble they find themselves in. This is not trumpeting my ‘wares’ .. if at all it can be a motivation for many others to come forward and donate , the amount of misery that one hears and sees could be greatly reduced.”

Here are some of the details of Amitabh Bachchan's contributions:

COVID Centre in Delhi Gurdwara

Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog that he has helped set up a 400-bed centre in Delhi's RakabGanj Gurudwara. “I am also very pleased that the Diagnostic Centre that contributed in the making of the Hospital Care Centre at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi is operational and works at the very minimum costs and for some , free. The MRI machine along with other ancillary machines are all set which help in the diagnosis of patients suffering ; particularly to detect the virus in the lungs.”

Ventilators

The veteran actor shared that he has ordered 20 ventilators from abroad, which have already started arriving. "The first lot of 10 has landed in Mumbai and are at Customs awaiting clearance. The procurer Agency will deliver them by Wednesday and at least 4 Municipal Hospitals that I had earmarked and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Committee the BMC, shall be given at least 4 of the 6 they desired .. the balance 10 are arriving by the 25th and they too shall be distributed to the other Hospital locations and care centres that I have identified.”

Oxygen Concentrators

Bachchan shared that 50 oxygen concentrators that he had ordered from Poland will be airlifted for Delhi on 15 May. He has ordered another batch of 150 concentrators from other manufacturing agents, which will be arriving by 23.

COVID Care Centre in Juhu

Bachchan has extended support to a COVID care centre that is being set up in Juhu. “The care centre in Juhu that I am contributing to work on, is almost ready and shall be in a position by the 12th to provide medical care for about 50 beds – requirements such as Oxygen, Doctors and nurses are all in place.”

He wrote, “meanwhile the food for the poor has ben initiated and 1000 packets of dry food shall be going out to the poor.”

Children Who Lost Their Parents to COVID

Amitabh Bachchan will take care of two children who have lost their parents to COVID-19. "The orphanage that is going to look after the 2 children that I have commissioned to be taken care of is on. The local Govt., has a formal procedure for the adoption process and they have identified the 2 children who have lost their parents to the virus. They will be giving us the names by tomorrow for the Hyderabad orphanage and shall be given free education from the 1st to the 10th class, along with free boarding and lodging. If either of them turn out to excel they shall be considered for higher studies under the same conditions.”

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Details of His COVID Relief Contributions