Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka & More Pay Tribute to Sean Connery

On 31 October, James Bond actor Sean Connery passed away at the age of 90. Soon after, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a little tribute to the American icon.

He shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, "What is the date today ..

31 . 10 . 20 .. add up .. 3 +1 is 4 .. then 1 = 5 .. then 0 .. then 2, so 4+1+2 = 7 .. then 0 ..

so .. 3+1+1+2 = 7 .. and 2 zeros before you get there ..

So .. 007 .. !!

Sean Connery passes away .. he gave life to 007 !!"









Actor Ranveer Singh also posted the same photo with a broken heart emoji to express his sadness over the loss of such a legendary actor.

"One of the most prolific actors of all time...suave and debonair, with that powerful voice. Rest In Peace Sir Sean Connery. Thank you for the movies," penned Priyanka Chopra on her social media account.

Kareena Kapoor also shared a photo of Sean Connery on her Instagram story and wrote, "Goodbye to the ultimate Bond."

