Amitabh Bachchan joins Prabhas, Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's untitled multilingual project

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be playing an important character in Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' upcoming film. The yet to be titled film is tentatively going by the name Prabhas 21. The announcement was made by Vyjayanthi Movies production house on Twitter.

Read the announcement below

Amitabh Bachchan, on his part, tweeted, saying he is humbled and filled with pride for the honour to be a part of the venture.

Here's the tweet

Humbled and filled with pride for the honour to be a part of this venture .. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/vhZS2v8N3d - Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 9, 2020

In another tweet, Vyjayanthi Movies shared a YouTube video where it said, "How can it make a movie legendary without a legend."

Director Nag Ashwin said that Bachchan will not have a guest role or a special appearance but will have a full-length role.

#NamaskaramBigB Not a guest role or a special appearance...but a full length role so important, tht his characters name was the working title of an early draft...thank you @SrBachchan sir for the privilege...we will make it worthy of your time 🙏 #Prabhas #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/tdX9ghABku - Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) October 9, 2020

Legendary filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao will play the role of a mentor in the film.

Touted to be a science-fiction drama, Prabhas 21 will be a pan-Indian multilingual project.

This is actor Prabhas' first association with director Nag Ashwin and the film will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Prabhas 21 is slated to go on floors next year.

Ashwin had earlier talked about the project that he was very excited to see Deepika play the character. "It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come," he added.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, the shooting of the film is expected to commence from November. It is expected to release in 2023.

