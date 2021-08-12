Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's 'Chehre' to Release in Theatres on This Day

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's film Chehre is set for a theatrical release. The makers have locked 27 August as the release date for the film.



Chehre has been ready for release for a few months now but was on hold due to the lockdown.



Speaking about the announcement of the new release date, producer Anand Pandit said in a statement, "The team had taken great efforts and we always thought that Chehre deserved a theatrical release. We want the magnanimity of the film to be showcased in the right way and hence are excited to finally reach the audience through the cinema screens."

In Chehre, Amitabh plays the role of a lawyer while Emraan Hashmi plays a business tycoon.

Director Rumy Jafry shared, "We are excited that our film is getting a theatrical release because the way it is shot and the efforts we have taken in terms of the production and post-production can only be experienced in the cinema halls. Also, I assure the audience that it will be beyond satisfaction to watch Amitabhji and Emraan together on the big screen for the first time."



Amitabh also took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the release date.

Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor.



