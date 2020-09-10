Amitabh Bachchan Assures Fans He is Safe on KBC Set with Pictures as Proof

Amitabh Bachchan has assured his fans that he is taking all necessary precautions while shooting for the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Bachchan, who recovered from Covid-19 earlier last month, had announced that he has started filming the 12th season of the popular game show with proper protection amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While his fans continue to remain worried about his health, the 77-year-old actor has assured them that he is okay. He shared several pictures as proof, asking them to "see the care and caution."

"Be safe .. be in precaution .. work continues as must it should," he wrote alongwith a photo showing him on his seat in the show as crew members wearing PPE kits and masks help him get ready.

Addressing the concern of his fans, the superstar wrote on his blog, "The many concerns that pour out on the health and to take care are taken with love and concern .. it is understood how you wish all to be well .. the precautions on set are there for all to see .. and work continues .. that cannot stop .. it rumbles along .. see .. see the care and caution..."

A day ago, Bachchan celebrated 20 years of KBC by sharing glimpses of himself on the sets from the first day of the shoot. In the pictures he looked delighted and spirited as he greeted participants amid cheering claps. Big B is seen sitting on the famous hot seat while interacting with a contestant.

