Amit Shah greets NSG on its 36th Raising Day, terms it 'distinguished force in world'

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday greeted the National Security Guard (NSG) on its 36th Raising Day and said their unparalleled capabilities to handle all odds makes them a distinguished force in the world.

He further said that the NSG is an elite force, which has always protected the nation with its bravery, courage and dedication.

Established in 1984, NSG is popularly known as the Black Cats -- is an elite striking force in the country -- trained and equipped to handle situations like a terrorist attack, hijacking, and hostage captivity. (ANI)