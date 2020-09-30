Amit Shah distributes electric chalks to 200 potter families

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced the distribution of electric chalks to as many as 200 potter families of Gandhinagar under the 'Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana' via videoconferencing.

"The top priority of the government is to empower the poor and deprived sections of the society and connect them with the mainstream. In this connection, I distributed electric-powered chalks to 200 potter families under the 'Potter Empowerment Scheme' in Gandhinagar," the minister tweeted.

In another tweet, he said this scheme is an unprecedented initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming at reviving the traditional art of the country. "These potters have been trained with the help of KVIC (Khadi and Village Industries Commission); and several other tools were also distributed among them. This will make their operations easier, and increase their production as well as revenue," he tweeted.

On July, 25, he distributed 100 electric potter wheels to the trained artisans in his Gandhinagar constituency under the scheme. (ANI)

