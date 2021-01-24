Amit Shah in Assam: BJP will make state 'bullet-free, agitation-free and flood-free', vows home minister

FP Staff
·5 min read

The Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) will "open all gates to infiltrators" and only the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can safeguard Assam, Union home minister Amit Shah claimed in his first election rally in the poll-bound state on Sunday.

Shah further claimed that Congress rule in Assam only led to bloodshed "in which thousands of youths lost their lives".

Speaking at the Vijay Sankalp Samaroh rally, Shah alleged that the Congress and Badruddin Ajmal (of the AIUDF), if they come to power, will "open all gates to welcome infiltrators as they constitute their vote bank".

He asserted that only the BJP government under Modi can stop this. Shah pointed to the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya to support his claims.

"The Congress accused the BJP of being communal but it has allied with Muslim League in Kerala and AIUDF in Assam," charged the Union home minister. "One thing is sure, Assam is not safe in the hands of Congress and AIUDF," he alleged.

The Congress has formed Grand Alliance with AIUDF, CPI, CPM, CPI(ML) and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) to fight the upcoming Assembly election, likely to be held in March-April.

He also accused the Congress of continuing the divide and rule policy of the British: "Congress continued the British policy of divide and rule. They created a divide between Adivasis and non-Adivasis, Assamese people and hill peoples, Bodos and non-Bodos. In 20 years there was only bloodshed and 10,000 Assamese youths were killed by bullets fired by the Congress."

Appealing to the people to vote for the BJP, Shah said if the party comes to power again, Assam will be "bullet-free, agitation-free and flood-free".

Speaking at another rally in Kokhrajar on the occasion of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord Day, Shah said that the accord, inked a year ago, has initiated the process of ending insurgency in the North East.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the process to end insurgency in the Northeast by signing the Bodo Peace Accord. Efforts were made for settlement for Bru-Reang issue and 700 members of eight armed groups laid down arms," The Indian Express quoted Shah as saying.

The Union home minister distributed rehabilitation packages among a section of surrendered militants during the day.

"I have come here to iterate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are committed to fulfil all clauses of the BTR Accord, which will pave the way for peace and development in the region." Shah added.

"Peace has returned to Bodo areas due to the accord. There used to be killings and abductions here, but I can assure that in a few years, this region will become the most developed part of Assam," Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

Shah further announced that Rs 500 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a road network in the Bodo region.

The BTR Accord, designed to usher in peace in the Bodoland Territorial Areas District (BTAD), was signed on 27 January last year by the Centre, the Assam government, all four factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland and the then Bodoland Territorial Council chief Hagrama Mohilary.

Attacking the Congress, Shah said that the grand old party had signed many agreements with different militant outfits in the past, but failed to keep the promises it made. The Congress, during its rule, could not quell violence and bring peace, "but it would not refrain from giving us advice", the senior BJP leader said.

"The presence of all communities in today's rally is a befitting reply to the ones who had indulged in violence and bloodshed in the Bodo areas as the people here have proved that they are all children of Mother India," Shah insisted.

Shah said the political rights, culture and language of all communities of Assam are secure under the BJP government.

"The prime minister was in Assam on Saturday, and he distributed land pattas (certificates) to more than one lakh indigenous people. The state government has already made Bodo the associate language of Assam. Several measures have been taken to protect, preserve and promote the rich culture, language and heritage of all communities of the state," the Union minister said.

According to a report by NDTV, Shah claimed that the BJP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) win in the BTC elections last December "is a trailer (to the) Assam polls."

"Now that the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) has become a part of NDA, we are sure that we will win the Assam Assembly polls with a thumping majority. The BTC polls were a trailer... I have come to appeal to you that just as we were made victorious during the semi-final, we must be triumphant in the final too," PTI quotes him as saying.

Only the BJP, under the leadership of Modi, can make Assam corruption-free, terrorism-free and pollution-free, Shah further stated.

Listing the steps taken so far in accordance with the Bodo accord clauses, the Union minister said a committee has been formed to survey tribal-dominated areas, and the number of seats in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has been increased to 60. A Bodo kachari welfare council has also been constituted for the benefit of people from the community who do not live anywhere near BTR, he said.

According to the NDTV report, Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state, did not say anything about the Citizenship Amendment Act, even as activists of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) burnt copies of the CAA as part of its protests across the state against Shah and Modi's visit.

According to the Hindustan Times, at the Nalbari rally, Shah also accused new political parties formed on the back of anti-CAA protests of indirectly aiding Congress by trying to divide the BJP's votes.

With inputs from PTI

Read more on Politics by Firstpost.

