Amir Miftakhov's 29-save shutout lifts Syracuse Crunch over Laval Rocket 4-0

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Amir Miftakhov stopped all 29 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season to lead the Syracuse Crunch past the Laval Rocket 4-0 in the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Tristin Langan, Daniel Walcott, Cole Koepke and Gabriel Dumont, into the empty net, scored for the Crunch (5-3-1).

Cayden Primeau stopped 22 shots for the Rocket (4-4-1), which has not won in three games.

Syracuse went 1 for 3 on the power play. Laval was 0 for 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2021.

The Canadian Press